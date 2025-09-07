All Sections
Polish PM comments on Russian strike on Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 7 September 2025, 16:15
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that a Russian attack on the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) building in Kyiv on the night of 6-7 September demonstrates the futility of delays and attempts to appease the Kremlin.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Tusk, the Russian strike on the government building shows that "the continued delaying [of] a strong reaction against Putin and the attempts to appease him make no sense".

Quote: "The US and Europe must together force Russia to accept an immediate ceasefire. We have all the instruments."

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandRusso-Ukrainian warattack
