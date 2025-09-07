Polish PM comments on Russian strike on Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that a Russian attack on the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) building in Kyiv on the night of 6-7 September demonstrates the futility of delays and attempts to appease the Kremlin.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Tusk, the Russian strike on the government building shows that "the continued delaying [of] a strong reaction against Putin and the attempts to appease him make no sense".

Quote: "The US and Europe must together force Russia to accept an immediate ceasefire. We have all the instruments."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko earlier posted photos showing damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building, hit by a Russian strike, and called on Ukraine’s partners to stop Russia.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has said that Russia’s record drone and missile large-scale strike on the night of 6-7 September signals "a dangerous new phase in Moscow’s terror campaign".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that during a conversation on Sunday 7 September, he and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed measures in response to the overnight Russian strike.

