Ukraine's foreign minister demands decisive response from partners to Russia's record drone attack

Kyiv's partners must respond decisively to Russia's latest attack on Ukrainian cities, which involved a record number of drones, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister said that Russia has hit the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv for the first time since the start of the full-scale war.

"This alone is a serious escalation," Sybiha stressed.

He emphasised that the greatest cynicism lies in the fact that "these brutal attacks come just as President Trump makes every effort to achieve peace".

"But instead of reciprocating these efforts and agreeing to a leaders’ meeting, Putin rejects diplomacy and escalates terror," Sybiha added.

The minister noted that only pressure on Russia can end the escalation of terror.

Quote: "The Russian war machine runs on oil and gas revenues. We urge our allies to defund it in order to end the war. Russian terror ‘anti-records’ require strong responses."

Details: Sybiha called for new "severe" sanctions on Russia and measures to strengthen Ukraine, especially its air defences.

"Waiting will not bring results – action is needed now," he said.

Background:

Following the large-scale Russian attack, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that "the Kremlin is mocking diplomacy".

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has called Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "a coward who attacks women and children".

