All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine's foreign minister demands decisive response from partners to Russia's record drone attack

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 7 September 2025, 16:43
Ukraine's foreign minister demands decisive response from partners to Russia's record drone attack
Stock Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Kyiv's partners must respond decisively to Russia's latest attack on Ukrainian cities, which involved a record number of drones, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister said that Russia has hit the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv for the first time since the start of the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

"This alone is a serious escalation," Sybiha stressed.

He emphasised that the greatest cynicism lies in the fact that "these brutal attacks come just as President Trump makes every effort to achieve peace".

"But instead of reciprocating these efforts and agreeing to a leaders’ meeting, Putin rejects diplomacy and escalates terror," Sybiha added.

The minister noted that only pressure on Russia can end the escalation of terror.

Quote: "The Russian war machine runs on oil and gas revenues. We urge our allies to defund it in order to end the war. Russian terror ‘anti-records’ require strong responses."

Details: Sybiha called for new "severe" sanctions on Russia and measures to strengthen Ukraine, especially its air defences.

"Waiting will not bring results – action is needed now," he said.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernová: government building hit by Iskander cluster missile – photos
Ukrainian officials take foreign diplomats to see government building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Drone with Cyrillic markings crashed near Belarusian border in Poland
Russia attacks thermal power generation facility in Kyiv Oblast
Third body recovered from under rubble of building in Kyiv – photo
All News
Andrii Sybiha
New UK foreign secretary's first call was with Ukrainian foreign minister
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
Ukraine's foreign minister on anniversary of Poland invasion warns against appeasing aggressor
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit Vtorovo oil facility in Russia's Vladimir Oblast
20:12
Fire at Kyiv Oblast energy facility extinguished, power restored to consumers
19:46
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
19:10
Details emerge about horses killed in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photo
19:04
Two new underground schools open in Kharkiv Oblast
18:59
Romania, Hungary and Czechia dismantle Belarusian spy network in Europe
18:30
Estonian Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over new violation of its airspace
18:11
New Norwegian ambassador begins work in Ukraine
18:08
Ukrainian military unveils unmanned boat Barracuda – video
18:02
Hungarian foreign minister announces meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: