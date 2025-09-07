Ukraine's intelligence reveals Russia's plans for missile and fighter jet output for 2025

Russia plans to produce 57 modern fighter jets, nearly 250 tanks and almost 2,500 high-precision missiles of various types this year.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "We clearly understand the figures that the Russian Federation has planned for the production of new types of weapons. If we talk, for example, about modern aircraft – Su-57s, Su-35s, Su-34s, and Su-30s – they have planned to produce 57 units this year.

Almost 250 T-90M tanks – brand new ones, not those overhauled. In addition, about 1,100 new BTR-3s and BTR-82As as well as 365 artillery systems, also new, not overhauled. Meanwhile, the modernisation and repair of weapons and military equipment means thousands of units of armament used by the Russian Federation."

Details: He noted that, similar to Ukraine, Russia is focusing on producing weapons that are effective on the battlefield: uncrewed systems, first-person view (FPV) drones and missile systems.

Quote: "In 2025, the aggressor has planned to produce nearly 2,500 of what are known as high-precision missiles of various types. These include Iskander cruise and ballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and others. Russia intends to increase production. In addition, we have noticed a significant growth in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, primarily Geran, Garpiya and FPV drones."

Details: Meanwhile, Skibitskyi rejected claims that Russia is going to cut funding for heavy equipment and weapons in favour of drones and missiles.

Quote: "This is absolutely incorrect. Military intelligence has data on the Russian Armed Forces’ armament programme for 10 years, from 2026 to 2037. The Russians have clearly defined the main requirements they set for the defence industry in terms of heavy weapons, warships, aviation and missile systems. We know that they will develop strategic and long-range aviation through modernisation and the creation of new aircraft."

Details: According to Skibitskyi, Russia's main battle tank lineup will consist of T-90, Armata and T-80 models. In addition, new artillery systems, such as Koalitsiya, Msta (various types), Malva, Giatsint and Magnolia, are planned.

Moscow is also planning new long-range missiles and modern hypersonic anti-ship missiles.

"They envisage three directions for improving missile weapons: first, increasing range, second, accuracy, and third, increasing warhead capacity," Skibitskyi said. "Striking Ukraine requires one combat radius, but in preparation for a potential war with NATO countries by 2030, the combat radius of such weapons must be greater. This is what they are embedding in their armament programmes."

He also reported that Russia aims to raise the share of unmanned and uncrewed systems on the battlefield to 40% in the future.

Background: Earlier, Skibitskyi said that Russia plans to produce 79,000 Shahed drones in 2025.

