North Korean troops concentrated in Kursk Oblast to support border security, Kyiv says

North Korean troops remain on Russian territory and are carrying out assigned tasks in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in an interview with Ukrinform

Details: Skibitskyi said that North Korean troops remain in Russia despite receiving less media attention because there is no active combat in Kursk Oblast.

Their main tasks are building defensive positions and reinforcing the border in the region.

DIU assesses that the participation of North Korean units is conducted on a rotational basis.

Skibitskyi also reported extensive involvement of North Korean citizens in work across Russia. He said data shows Pyongyang plans to send thousands of workers from various professions to gain experience in Russian industries, especially in the defence sector.

Around 6,000 workers are expected in Kursk Oblast alone, more than 1,000 of whom have arrived, to work on road repairs and fortifications. Intelligence has noted that some of these foreign workers later sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence and are sent to the front.

Quote: "We have data on the recruitment of citizens from other countries to work in Russian companies. For example, in the Yelabuga zone, where Russians are expanding their production. They initially started with 1,000 employees, but now plan to have 40,000 in Yelabuga, where UAVs are manufactured. We are recording many foreign citizens agreeing to sign contracts and travelling to Russia for work. But many of them later sign contracts with the Ministry of Defence and go to fight."

Details: Skibitskyi also reported that Russia has enlisted around 280,000 contract military personnel since the start of 2025.

He said the Kremlin recruits at least 35,000 new contract soldiers each month, a process actively promoted through propaganda and financial incentives. For example, Russian service members can receive up to RUB 2 million (around US$24,500) for signing their first contract.

Quote: "There are all the signs that by the end of the year, Russia will fully meet its recruitment plan."

Background: Skibitskyi also said that Russia plans to produce 57 modern fighter jets, nearly 250 tanks and almost 2,500 high-precision missiles of various types this year.

