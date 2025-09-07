Ukraine's foreign minister discusses response to Russia's brutal strikes with his Canadian counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has had a conversation with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand to brief her on Russia's escalating terror against Ukraine and priority needs.

Source: Sybiha in a statement released on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's website on Sunday 7 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha said the two ministers had discussed how the G7 could respond to Russia's brutal attacks and its rejection of peace efforts.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We agreed on the need to increase transatlantic pressure, including a lower oil price cap, a full use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s defence and recovery, restrictions against Russian energy, and other sanctions."

More details: Sybiha stressed that it is crucial to raise the cost of war for the aggressor in order to advance peace.

"No more time to wait. Putin must sense the direct consequences of his rejection of diplomacy and continued murders," he added.

Background:

After Russia’s latest drone and missile attack against Ukraine on the night of 6-7 September, European Council President António Costa said that Ukraine’s partners need to "stay the course".

Following the attack, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Kremlin is "mocking diplomacy".

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russia's attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv demonstrates the futility of any delays and attempts to appease the Kremlin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!