Zelenskyy: Nearly half of drones in overnight Russian attack were decoys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia used over 400 Shahed UAVs and nearly as many decoy drones during Saturday night's large-scale strike on Ukraine, with Ukrainian interceptor drones downing more than 150 aerial assets in total.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "In just one night, there were more than 400 'Shaheds', with a total of 810 drones in that strike. Hence, nearly half were drones the Russians use to complicate the situation in the skies and overload air defences. There were also missiles, including ballistic ones. Our warriors managed to shoot down a significant number of them, which is a significant achievement.

There are also results from interceptor drones, with more than 150 interceptions overnight. Electronic warfare units, army aviation, mobile fire groups, Air Force fighter jets, and anti-aircraft units also performed well. I thank everyone."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the Russians use from 300 to 400 Shahed drones in large-scale strikes.

"Our interceptors must reach a matching level. This is realistic – production capacity is there, financing and contracts are secured, and what is needed now is to scale up the relevant units," he said.

Zelenskyy also summed up that the Russians had attacked Kyiv, Sumy, Kremenchuk, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia over the past day.

Bodies might still be trapped under the rubble in Kyiv and work is ongoing.

Background: On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, though 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.

