Trump says he will speak to Putin "very soon" and meet European leaders – CNN

US President Donald Trump has said that he will "very soon" hold talks with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and added that European leaders will come to the White House at the beginning of the week.

Source: CNN, citing Trump at Andrews Air Force Base

Quote: "Very soon. Over the next couple of days. Look, we're going to get it done. The Russia-Ukraine situation. We're going to get it done."

Details: CNN noted that Russia had conducted its largest aerial attack on Ukraine on the night of 6-7 September, using over 800 drones and, for the first time, striking a government building in Kyiv.

Quote: "I am not thrilled with what's happening there [Russia's attacks].

I believe we're going to get it settled. But I am not happy with them. I'm not happy with anything having to do with that war."

Details: CNN reported that Trump had also hinted that some European leaders will visit the White House at the beginning of this week.

Quote: "Certain European leaders are coming over to our country on Monday or Tuesday and individually, and I think we're going to get that settled."

Trump's comments came after he told reporters earlier on Sunday 7 August that his administration is ready to implement a second round of sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, Trump said he would speak with Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him.

