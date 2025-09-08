Russia attacks Ukraine with 142 UAVs, 112 of them destroyed

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 142 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 7 September. A total of 112 drones have been successfully destroyed, though some have managed to hit their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports indicated that as of 08:30, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 112 enemy drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, in the country's north, south, east and centre.

Advertisement:

Hits by 26 UAVs have been recorded in 7 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 1 location."

Details: The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack," the Air Force concluded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!