Russian attack causes power outages in Sumy Oblast
Monday, 8 September 2025, 10:50
Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 8 September.
Source: Sumyoblenergo, Sumy Oblast power distribution company
Quote from Sumyoblenergo: "The city of Shostka and the Shostka district have been cut off from the power grid due to Russian army strikes on critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast this morning."
Details: The power outage is temporary, Sumyoblenergo said.
Power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.
Background:
- On the morning of 1 September, Shostka and the Shostka district were cut off from the power grid due to a Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast.
- On 4 September, the city of Sumy and part of the Sumy district were partially left without power.
