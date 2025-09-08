Russian attack causes power outages in Sumy Oblast

Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 8 September.

Source: Sumyoblenergo, Sumy Oblast power distribution company

Quote from Sumyoblenergo: "The city of Shostka and the Shostka district have been cut off from the power grid due to Russian army strikes on critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast this morning."

Details: The power outage is temporary, Sumyoblenergo said.

Power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.

Background:

On the morning of 1 September, Shostka and the Shostka district were cut off from the power grid due to a Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast.

On 4 September, the city of Sumy and part of the Sumy district were partially left without power.

