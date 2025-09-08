Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast causes power outages

During a nighttime Russian attack, a power outage occurred in one of the districts in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Electricity went out in a settlement in the Obukhiv district but was restored overnight."

Details: By the morning of 8 September, there were no emergency power outages in the region.

Additionally, a store, a fitness club and a business office in the same settlement were damaged.

Background:

On the night of 7-8 September, Russia carried out a large-scale strike on a thermal power facility in Kyiv Oblast.

Air defence responded to the drones in the region.

