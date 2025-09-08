All Sections
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast causes power outages

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzMonday, 8 September 2025, 10:30
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast causes power outages
Power transmission lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

During a nighttime Russian attack, a power outage occurred in one of the districts in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Electricity went out in a settlement in the Obukhiv district but was restored overnight."

Details: By the morning of 8 September, there were no emergency power outages in the region.

Additionally, a store, a fitness club and a business office in the same settlement were damaged.

Background:

Background:

powerKyiv Oblast
