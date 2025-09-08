All Sections
Russia begins withdrawing from European Convention on Prevention of Torture

Mariya YemetsMonday, 8 September 2025, 12:49
Russia begins withdrawing from European Convention on Prevention of Torture
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has begun the process of withdrawing from the European Convention on the Prevention of Torture.

Source: Radio Liberty, cited by European Pravda

Details: Russian ruler Vladimir Putin submitted a draft bill to the State Duma (the lower chamber of the Russian parliament) to denounce the convention, which aims to prevent torture and inhuman or degrading treatment.

If Russia withdraws, it would no longer be obligated to allow international inspectors into its prisons, and the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture would not receive complaints from Russian prisoners.

The explanatory note for the draft states that Russia has not had a representative on the committee since 2023 because the Council of Europe blocked the election of a new member from Russia, and Russia’s requests to restore its representation were ignored.

The convention, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1984, obliges member states to prevent torture in territories under their jurisdiction and prohibits extraditing individuals to countries where they might face torture. 

Russia joined the convention in 1996, with it coming into force two years later.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russia
Russia
