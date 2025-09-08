Russia begins withdrawing from European Convention on Prevention of Torture

Russia has begun the process of withdrawing from the European Convention on the Prevention of Torture.

Source: Radio Liberty, cited by European Pravda

Details: Russian ruler Vladimir Putin submitted a draft bill to the State Duma (the lower chamber of the Russian parliament) to denounce the convention, which aims to prevent torture and inhuman or degrading treatment.

Advertisement:

If Russia withdraws, it would no longer be obligated to allow international inspectors into its prisons, and the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture would not receive complaints from Russian prisoners.

The explanatory note for the draft states that Russia has not had a representative on the committee since 2023 because the Council of Europe blocked the election of a new member from Russia, and Russia’s requests to restore its representation were ignored.

The convention, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1984, obliges member states to prevent torture in territories under their jurisdiction and prohibits extraditing individuals to countries where they might face torture.

Russia joined the convention in 1996, with it coming into force two years later.

Background:

Last year, Russia also withdrew from the Council of Europe’s Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

In March 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted to expel Russia from the organisation. Despite leaving the Council of Europe, Russia is still technically obligated to comply with rulings of the European Court of Human Rights filed before its departure, though Moscow has stated it will ignore them.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!