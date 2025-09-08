All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian officials take foreign diplomats to see government building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 September 2025, 12:49
Ukrainian officials take foreign diplomats to see government building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv. Photo: Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on social media

Ukrainian government officials have briefed 60 heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine on the aftermath of one of Russia’s largest airstrikes since the full-scale invasion began.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on X (Twitter)

Details: Government officials showed the diplomats around the floors of the Cabinet building that were damaged by the Russian attack. The aftermath is currently being dealt with and repairs to the roof will begin shortly, Svyrydenko said.

Advertisement:
 
 

The prime minister noted that the Russian strike represents a shift in that Moscow, having methodically targeted businesses ahead of the winter, is now also attacking government institutions.

Quote: "This is not the conduct of a country seeking peace. It is a direct mockery of every diplomatic effort made by the civilised world.

This is an existential war. Among yesterday’s dead were a two-month-old child and a young mother. Russia is killing our children, attempting to destroy our future.

We are deeply grateful to all the diplomats who stood with us this morning. Your presence is a powerful signal of solidarity with Ukraine as we continue our fight for survival."

 
 

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cabinet of Minister (government)Shahed dronewar
Advertisement:
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast village, killing two
Belarus and Russia launch Zapad 2025 exercises, raising NATO concerns
Polish foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
Trump says Russian drone incursion into Poland may have been "a mistake"
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Ukrainian PM posts photos of damage to Cabinet of Ministers building after Russian attack – photo
Ukrainian government approves macroeconomic forecast with two scenarios
Ukrainian government to initiate dismissal of Mukachevo District Administration head over corruption allegations
RECENT NEWS
12:36
Drones hit Russia's largest oil port
12:11
US senators introduce bill to label Russia and Belarus state sponsors of terrorism
12:08
Hungarian PM says Russian drones entered Poland because Poles are "up to their necks in war"
11:36
UK hits Russian shadow fleet and defence supply chain with new sanctions
10:56
Prince Harry arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit
10:40
One killed and 19 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
10:35
State Border Guard Service on Zapad-25 drills: No large concentration of Russian troops observed in Belarus
10:20
New UK foreign secretary makes first overseas visit to Ukraine
09:57
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast village, killing two
09:43
Ukrainian air defence downs 33 Russian drones overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: