Ukrainian officials take foreign diplomats to see government building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Ukrainian government officials have briefed 60 heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine on the aftermath of one of Russia’s largest airstrikes since the full-scale invasion began.
Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on X (Twitter)
Details: Government officials showed the diplomats around the floors of the Cabinet building that were damaged by the Russian attack. The aftermath is currently being dealt with and repairs to the roof will begin shortly, Svyrydenko said.
The prime minister noted that the Russian strike represents a shift in that Moscow, having methodically targeted businesses ahead of the winter, is now also attacking government institutions.
Quote: "This is not the conduct of a country seeking peace. It is a direct mockery of every diplomatic effort made by the civilised world.
This is an existential war. Among yesterday’s dead were a two-month-old child and a young mother. Russia is killing our children, attempting to destroy our future.
We are deeply grateful to all the diplomats who stood with us this morning. Your presence is a powerful signal of solidarity with Ukraine as we continue our fight for survival."
Background:
- A fire broke out in the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv following a Russian attack on the night of 6-7 September.
- Svyrydenko posted photos showing the damaged government building from the inside.
- On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out its largest combined strike on Ukrainian territory in terms of drone numbers, employing loitering munitions and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defences destroyed 751 out of 823 aerial assets launched by Russia, but 9 missiles and 54 loitering munitions hit 33 locations.
- The attack left four people dead and over 44 injured across Ukraine.
