Up to 60% of state-ordered FPV drones unusable or require reworking

Up to 60% of FPV drones procured under state orders are either entirely unusable or require major reworking after delivery.

Source: Serhii Sternenko, head of a major charitable foundation for UAVs, on social media

Quote: "Once again, more than half of the 2 million FPVs from the state are unusable and sitting in warehouses. How much is that in money? Billions."

Details: Serhii Sternenko underlined that there are two reasons for this situation: logistics delays of 1-6 months, and the demand generated by the General Staff, which directly submits to the Ministry of Defence the names of drones to be purchased.

"It’s either massive corruption or sheer stupidity. Or both at once, I don’t know. But it’s us who have to fix it afterwards," he emphasised.

Background:

It was previously reported that the Defence Procurement Agency saved more than UAH 500 million (about US$12 million) thanks to a new procedure for procuring FPV drones. Meanwhile, some manufacturers have already made the first deliveries of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The DPA announced its first tenders for the procurement of FPV drones in line with tactical and technical specifications in July 2025.

