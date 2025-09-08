Fire at Kyiv Oblast energy facility extinguished, power restored to consumers

A fire at an energy facility in Kyiv Oblast that was struck by Russia has been extinguished. Repair work is ongoing, but consumers are no longer facing power outages.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk on Facebook

Details: Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk has inspected the energy infrastructure site in Kyiv Oblast that was hit by the Russians. Hrynchuk said the fire has been put out and energy workers are assessing the impact, adding that repair work is ongoing and no consumers are without power.

Advertisement:

Quote from Hrynchuk: "The overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system hit not only Kyiv Oblast, but also Chernihiv and Donetsk oblasts. Ukrainian energy crews are working at all affected sites to repair the damage caused by the attacks.

Last night’s attacks are further proof that the enemy has not abandoned its aim of terrorising the civilian population, leaving Ukrainian homes cold and dark this winter and paralysing everyday life. Civilian critical infrastructure remains Moscow’s main focus during the autumn and winter period, as it has been for three consecutive years."

Details: Hrynchuk stressed that the government is in constant contact with Ukraine’s international partners to strengthen protection for Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in terms of engineering and air defence, stockpile reserve equipment, and ensure the energy system remains as flexible as possible. "We must be prepared for any scenario, but the enemy’s strategies are predictable and well known," she said.

Background:

In the early hours of 8 September, Russia launched a large-scale strike on a thermal power facility in Kyiv Oblast. Ukrainian Telegram channels reported that Russian drones had attacked the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant. The strike caused blackouts in parts of Kyiv Oblast and some districts in the city of Kyiv.

Ukrainians have been advised to prepare for possible power disruptions this autumn, as there is little room for optimism after the latest Russian attacks. Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko has warned that autumn will be "a rather anxious time for energy workers". "No one knows what this autumn will bring, but given the recent strikes, there is little room for optimism," he said.

On the morning of 8 September, Russia once again attacked a DTEK enrichment plant in Donetsk Oblast, damaging the building and technical equipment.

Emergency works on gas networks in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast are ongoing following a Russian strike. As a result, eight settlements will have no gas supply on 8-9 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!