Russian drones hit emergency workers in Sumy Oblast and injure woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 September 2025, 22:26
Russian drones hit emergency workers in Sumy Oblast and injure woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Damage recorded in Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Three people were injured in Sumy Oblast and one woman was killed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of Russian attacks on 8 September.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Fedorov: "A 62-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on the Vasylivka district. 

The Russians hit Prymorske with an FPV drone. The woman died at the scene."

Details: A 69-year-old man was injured after a Russian drone hit the grounds of a property in a village in the Mykolaivka hromada, Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Emergency workers in the Bilopillia hromada came under Russian drone attack while responding to the aftermath of a previous strike.

Two emergency workers, aged 33 and 28, have been injured. They have been taken to hospital, where doctors are examining them and providing medical treatment.

Sumy OblastZaporizhzhia OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
