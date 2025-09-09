Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one injured – photos, video

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid the threat of Russian drones on the night of 8-9 September. A fire has broken out in the city of Zaporizhzhia as a result of the attack and a woman has been injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Shortly after midnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported drones in the northern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast heading west.

Fedorov reported at 00:48 that explosions had been heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

He later added that the Russians had attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones.

Firefighters extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fire at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Early reports indicate that a house had caught fire.

Updated: Later, Fedorov reported that a 66-year-old woman had been injured in the attack.

