Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one injured – photos, video
Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid the threat of Russian drones on the night of 8-9 September. A fire has broken out in the city of Zaporizhzhia as a result of the attack and a woman has been injured.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Shortly after midnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported drones in the northern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast heading west.
Fedorov reported at 00:48 that explosions had been heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
He later added that the Russians had attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones.
Early reports indicate that a house had caught fire.
Updated: Later, Fedorov reported that a 66-year-old woman had been injured in the attack.
