European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person

Tetyana Vysotska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 September 2025, 10:30
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
UK Defence Secretary John Healey, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Rustem Umierov, former Ukrainian defence minister. Photo: Getty Images

The meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format), scheduled for 9 September, will be held online. Attending in person will be UK Defence Secretary John Healey, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Source: European Pravda, citing the UK Ministry of Defence

Details: "The meeting will be held online," a source told European Pravda. "Attending in person will be Secretary Healey, Minister Boris Pistorius, Minister Denys Shmyhal and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte."

The source added that the Ramstein-format meeting in London is scheduled to begin at 17:15 on Tuesday, Kyiv time.

Background:

  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit the UK on 9 September to attend the 30th Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting, among other things.
  • The 29th Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting was also held online.
  • After the change of power in the US, the UK and Germany took over the leadership of the Ramstein Format.

