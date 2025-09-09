Over 100 foreign components identified in Russian drones and missiles by Ukrainian intelligence

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released information on more than 100 foreign components found in drones and missiles used by Russia against Ukraine. The data is available on the War&Sanctions portal, in a section titled Foreign components in weapons.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Among the samples are two Russian-made Geran-2 loitering munitions of the "Y" series, a multirole Korsar drone and a Kh-69 cruise missile.

Quote from DIU: "The Russian Federation continues to modernise its main weapons, particularly the Geran-2 (Shahed-136) UAV, in order to maintain and intensify its terror against the Ukrainian population. In some cases, this modernisation involves Iran’s participation. The use of such UAVs equipped with Iranian-made thermobaric warheads has been specifically documented."

More details: Earlier, DIU reported a new Shahed MS series, likely of Iranian origin, which used an NVIDIA Jetson Orin mini-computer specialised for AI and video processing. DIU reports also indicate that Russia employs similar computers in its V2U loitering munitions.

According to new data, in addition to Iranian-made units, Russia is also equipping the new Shaheds with domestically produced combat units carrying shaped-charge warheads designed to penetrate fortified shelters.

In both cases, Russian drones use contact sensors to trigger detonation, DIU explains.

"In some UAVs, we have observed the use of warheads containing metal balls and capable of non-contact detonation upon receiving signals from an optical sensor (laser rangefinder, LIDAR) at a certain distance from the target," Ukrainian intelligence said. "In this case, an SF20 laser rangefinder from the South African company LightWare was used."

DIU added that it also recorded the use of Geran-2 UAVs carrying payloads on external pods under the wings in August.

Earlier, DIU released another compilation of foreign technological equipment used by Russia’s largest tank and armoured vehicle manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod.

