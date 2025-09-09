All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Zelenskyy says Putin is avoiding meeting by asking him to come to Moscow

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 9 September 2025, 12:41
Zelenskyy says Putin is avoiding meeting by asking him to come to Moscow
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is evading a bilateral meeting by inviting him to Moscow and he quipped that Putin could just as easily come to Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC, conducted against the backdrop of the ruins of a US factory destroyed by Russia in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west

Details: Zelenskyy was asked about Putin’s proposal to meet in Moscow, an option that appears deliberately unacceptable for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"He can come to Kyiv," Zelenskyy responded. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If a person doesn't want to meet during the war, of course, he can propose something which can't be acceptable by me. It's understandable — I can't go to Moscow when my country is under missiles, under attacks each day. I can't go to this capital of this terrorist. It's understandable and he understands it. It's the same proposition as I said that he has to come to Kyiv.

So he's doing this to again postpone the meeting. I've always said we can't trust Putin; he's playing games. And he's playing games with the United States, I think so."

More details: Meanwhile, when asked whether he considered the possibility of a bilateral meeting "dead", Zelenskyy replied in the negative and recalled that he had told Trump he is ready to meet with Putin in any format, provided it does not take place on Russian territory.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are ready for any kind of format, to sit and speak. Even preconditions, which we had at the very beginning of the year, that ceasefire, and then a meeting; then we spoke about security guarantees, and then a meeting." 

Background: 

  • In the ABC interview, Zelenskyy said he believes that Putin got "what he wanted" from his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.
  • Following talks with the Kremlin leader in China, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Putin is willing to meet Zelenskyy in locations other than Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

ZelenskyyPutinceasefire
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy believes Trump "gave Putin what he wanted" in Alaska meeting
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy explains what he considers a victory for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: