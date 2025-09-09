Zelenskyy believes EU should stop buying any energy from Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that some EU countries continue to purchase Russian energy, but to stop a killer, you must take away his weapons – and for Putin, that weapon is energy.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Putin understands and respects nothing that is not backed by force.

"It’s a too-long war; we have to stop it but with pressure. We need pressure from the United States. I think that President Trump is right about the Europeans," he said.

"I’m very thankful to all the partners, but some of them continue buying oil and Russian gas, and this is not fair. To be open and to be clear, it’s not fair. So, we have to stop buying any kind of energy from Russia – by the way, anything: we can’t have any deals if we want to stop them," Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy said that it is enough that China continues to cooperate with the Russians, and Putin is betting on the continuation of this cooperation.

However, Zelenskyy noted that the White House holds the greatest power.

"And I really count on that President Trump will do it and will put pressure on Putin. And this is the only way to stop a killer – you need to take away his weapons. Energy is his weapon," he said.

He also called it a good idea to impose tariffs on countries that continue to do business with Russia. However, Zelenskyy added, time is needed to assess the effectiveness of secondary sanctions.

Background:

Earlier, US officials stated that European countries must stop buying Russian oil and gas if they want Washington to tighten sanctions against Moscow.

On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States is ready to increase pressure on Russia if Europe does the same.

