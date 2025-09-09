All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Zelenskyy believes EU should stop buying any energy from Russia

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 9 September 2025, 13:15
Zelenskyy believes EU should stop buying any energy from Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that some EU countries continue to purchase Russian energy, but to stop a killer, you must take away his weapons – and for Putin, that weapon is energy.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Putin understands and respects nothing that is not backed by force.

Advertisement:

"It’s a too-long war; we have to stop it but with pressure. We need pressure from the United States. I think that President Trump is right about the Europeans," he said. 

"I’m very thankful to all the partners, but some of them continue buying oil and Russian gas, and this is not fair. To be open and to be clear, it’s not fair. So, we have to stop buying any kind of energy from Russia – by the way, anything: we can’t have any deals if we want to stop them," Zelenskyy noted. 

Zelenskyy said that it is enough that China continues to cooperate with the Russians, and Putin is betting on the continuation of this cooperation.

However, Zelenskyy noted that the White House holds the greatest power.

"And I really count on that President Trump will do it and will put pressure on Putin. And this is the only way to stop a killer – you need to take away his weapons. Energy is his weapon," he said.

He also called it a good idea to impose tariffs on countries that continue to do business with Russia. However, Zelenskyy added, time is needed to assess the effectiveness of secondary sanctions.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyEURussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says Putin is avoiding meeting by asking him to come to Moscow
Zelenskyy believes Trump "gave Putin what he wanted" in Alaska meeting
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: