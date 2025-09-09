Ukraine to begin receiving Skyranger anti-drone systems by end of year – Rheinmetall CEO

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger has stated that the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will produce Skyranger mobile anti-drone systems for Ukraine, with deliveries set to begin later this year. Skyranger systems can be installed on various chassis, such as Leopard tanks.

Source: European Pravda, citing Papperger on German TV channel ZDF

Details: Papperger stated that Ukraine will begin receiving Skyranger mobile anti-drone systems by the end of this year. He said that the signing of a contract worth hundreds of millions of euros will take place this Wednesday 10 September, at the Defence Security and Equipment International Exhibition and Conference in London.

Quote: "Each system can cover an area of 4x4 kilometres, ensuring the ability to operate without the threat of UAVs. By this I mean that all drones will be destroyed."

Background:

Rheinmetall opened Europe's largest ammunition factory near Hanover.

Rheinmetall will build two factories in Bulgaria for the production of gunpowder, artillery shells and drones.

