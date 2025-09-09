All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine to begin receiving Skyranger anti-drone systems by end of year – Rheinmetall CEO

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 9 September 2025, 13:49
Ukraine to begin receiving Skyranger anti-drone systems by end of year – Rheinmetall CEO
Skyranger mobile anti-drone system. Photo: Wikipedia

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger has stated that the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will produce Skyranger mobile anti-drone systems for Ukraine, with deliveries set to begin later this year. Skyranger systems can be installed on various chassis, such as Leopard tanks.

Source: European Pravda, citing Papperger on German TV channel ZDF 

Details: Papperger stated that Ukraine will begin receiving Skyranger mobile anti-drone systems by the end of this year. He said that the signing of a contract worth hundreds of millions of euros will take place this Wednesday 10 September, at the Defence Security and Equipment International Exhibition and Conference in London.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Each system can cover an area of 4x4 kilometres, ensuring the ability to operate without the threat of UAVs. By this I mean that all drones will be destroyed."

Background:

  • Rheinmetall opened Europe's largest ammunition factory near Hanover.
  • Rheinmetall will build two factories in Bulgaria for the production of gunpowder, artillery shells and drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!  

aid for UkraineweaponsdronesGermany
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
aid for Ukraine
EU plans to deliver two million shells to Ukraine by October, says diplomacy chief
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: