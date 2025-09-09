All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine's UkrOboronProm once again secures its place among world's leading defence companies

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 9 September 2025, 14:32
Ukraine's UkrOboronProm once again secures its place among world's leading defence companies
Photo: Ukroboronprom

Ukrainian Defence Industry (UkrOboronProm), Ukraine’s state-owned arms manufacturer, has secured 49th position in the 2025 Top 100 Defence Companies ranking.

Source: UkrOboronProm CEO Herman Smetanin

Details: The ranking of the world’s largest defence companies for 2024 was released by Defense News.

Advertisement:

Smetanin said that the company’s defence turnover reached over US$3 billion in 2024, up from US$2.2 billion in 2023.

"This represents a growth rate of 36.3%, well above the global average of 11.2% among the Top 100 defence companies. By absolute defence revenue, UkrOboronProm ranks 49th," Smetanin said.

Based on revenue growth dynamics, the Ukrainian company placed 16th worldwide.

Among the global leaders by revenue remain Lockheed Martin (US$68.4bn), RTX (US$43.5bn), and CASIC of China (US$38.7bn). By growth rates, the frontrunners were Anduril (US, +138%), Askeri Fabrika (Türkiye, +100%), SES (Luxembourg, +93.7%), and NORINCO (China, +93.6%).

Smetanin noted that this year’s ranking also featured several high-profile newcomers that had not previously appeared in the Top 100.

Meanwhile, only 54 of the world’s largest defence companies recorded growth in 2024, while the rest saw declining revenues. The combined output of the Top 100 defence manufacturers grew by 11.2%, reaching US$661 billion.

Smetanin stressed that Ukraine is becoming a key actor in the world’s defence industry.

"Behind these figures stand more than 56,000 Ukrainian arms industry workers. I thank each of you for this result. Meanwhile, we all understand it is still not enough. Every day we are working to increase weapons and military equipment production for Ukraine’s armed forces," Smetanin concluded.

Background:

  • UkrOboronProm had already made the ranking in 2024, when it placed 65th and became one of the leaders in revenue growth.
  • Earlier this August, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, First Deputy Defence Minister, reported that Ukraine’s defence industry now comprises around 900 companies, most of them privately owned.
  • Recently it emerged that Herman Smetanin has once again been appointed to lead Ukroboronprom. Fourteen candidates in total had applied for the position, with the selection and evaluation overseen by the international company Odgers Berndtson.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
Ukraine
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
Ukraine and EU launch screening of final cluster in accession talks
New Norwegian ambassador begins work in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: