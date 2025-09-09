All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Finland to discuss format of security guarantees for Ukraine with parliament

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 9 September 2025, 14:49
Finland to discuss format of security guarantees for Ukraine with parliament
Stock photo: Getty Images

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has convened a meeting of leaders of political parties and parliamentary factions to discuss the country’s potential role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine as part of the Coalition of the Willing.

Source: Finnish media outlet Yle, citing its sources and reported by European Pravda

Details: Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has scheduled the meeting for Tuesday afternoon to consider the outcomes of the recent Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris and possible ways Finland could take part in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.

Advertisement:

President Alexander Stubb, who has represented Finland at the coalition’s meetings, said following the Paris talks that the country would join the security guarantees for Ukraine in one form or another but provided no further detail.

Orpo has repeatedly underlined that Finland’s armed forces should focus first and foremost on safeguarding NATO’s external border, which since accession now extends for roughly 1,300 kilometres along Finland’s eastern border with Russia.

Public debate has indicated that Finland’s role could involve training Ukrainian troops or offering auxiliary forms of support.

Opposition parties have argued that Finland’s role must be subject to agreement of all political forces before any commitments are made consistent with the country’s established practice of consensus on foreign and security affairs.

The latest Coalition of the Willing meeting brought together representatives from more than 30 countries across Europe and beyond. Six EU leaders, the leadership of the European Union and Ukraine’s president attended in person, while others joined via video conference.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 35 leaders were prepared to put forward a political proposal to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, with 26 countries signalling readiness either to send troops or to provide specific means to support the guarantee mechanism.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Finlandaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
Finland
Lithuania to join Finland's initiative to develop shelter network in Ukraine
Finland wants to prepare 19th package of sanctions with US and put pressure on Russia with tariffs
Finland and Poland consider restoring peat bogs to defend against Russian tanks
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: