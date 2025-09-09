All Sections
Amputee war veterans take to the catwalk at Ukrainian Fashion Week, modelling adaptive clothing – video

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 9 September 2025, 14:52
Amputee war veterans take to the catwalk at Ukrainian Fashion Week, modelling adaptive clothing – video
The event featured war veterans and civilians who had been injured in the war. Photo: Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian war veterans – both servicemen and servicewomen – and civilians who have been injured or lost limbs in Russia’s war against Ukraine have been walking the catwalk at this year’s Ukrainian Fashion Week.

Source: Ukrainian Fashion Week official website

Details: The show featured war veteran Andrii Nitsak, who returned to service after being wounded; Anastasiia Savka, a sniper who won a UP100. Power of Women award; and servicemen Volodymyr Malykhin, Oleksandr Kunhurov and Yan Chemerys.

The former soldiers and civilians were modelling Andreas Moskin’s SS26 collection, Living Towards, which included adaptive pieces designed for people with limited mobility.

The collection featured trousers with hidden fasteners for prosthetic access, specialised embroidery to aid people with visual impairments, and jackets with adjustable closures to accommodate diverse mobility needs.

The brand also showcased clothing with magnetic fastenings and soft, sensory-friendly fabrics that minimise potential irritation, according to Ukrainian Fashion Week.

Previously:

  • Servicewomen and civilians who have sustained injuries and amputations due to the Russo-Ukrainian war took part in a photoshoot for Playboy Ukraine.
  • Among them were sniper Anastasiia Savka, FPV drone operator Yana Zalevska, and entrepreneur Olha Diatliuk, who survived a Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

