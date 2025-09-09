Ukraine's 141st Brigade has evacuated 13 wounded soldiers using ground robotic systems in a few weeks – video

Ukraine's General Staff has released a video showing the 141st Separate Mechanised Brigade using a ground robotic system to evacuate a wounded soldier.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: "Soldiers from the 141st Separate Mechanised Brigade are actively using ground robotic systems," the General Staff wrote. "There was a moment when they undertook one of their most difficult and important missions for the first time. This was the evacuation of a wounded brother-in-arms. The mission was successful, despite it being their first experience of this kind."

A serviceman from the 141st Separate Mechanised Brigade who goes by the alias Tanchyk shared details of the mission.

Quote from Tanchyk: "We received a task to evacuate a wounded soldier. It was the first time in our brigade. The serviceman had been crawling for three days. We were accompanied by 'eyes' [aerial reconnaissance – ed.]. The Russians had planted mines along our route. We had to bypass it. The serviceman threw away his crutches when he was told over the radio: ‘Get rid of them’. He heard, gave a signal, did everything right… There was adrenaline, because you understand that you’re not transporting 20 packs of water, but a human being."

Details: Tanchyk added that during the mission, they lacked electronic warfare and video communication, but the evacuation had been completed successfully. He also noted that the robotic system is highly resilient, having withstood three hits from first-person view drones. Additionally, it can carry supplies equivalent to what would require 20 flights by a Ukrainian Vampire bomber drone.

The General Staff reported that in just a few weeks, the brigade’s operators used the robotic system to evacuate 13 wounded soldiers, deliver more than a tonne of supplies to the battlefield and carry out other critical tasks.

Background:

Ground robotic systems have been used to save soldiers in other brigades. The Zmii-500 ground robotic system, used by the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, once rescued a wounded soldier after travelling 34 km.

The 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade also shared a story of how a ground robotic system saved a serviceman.

Meanwhile, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recently said that Ukraine is testing aerial platforms for the evacuation of wounded soldiers.

