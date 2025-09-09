Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for sanctions against Russia after it struck civilians in the village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Today, the Russians launched a terrible strike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast – a strike with a guided aerial bomb. The Russians knew exactly where they were targeting and could clearly see that civilians were being hit.

These were ordinary people who were receiving pensions. As of now, 24 people are known to have been killed. My condolences. Another 19 have been injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. This is just one of the many strikes that Russians carry out against Ukrainians every day – against our people and our state."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin perceives the absence of a sufficiently strong response as permission to continue the war.

Quote: "Without new sanctions, there will be no progress in diplomacy and in all efforts to end the war. And time matters. For too long, pressure on Russia has not been intensified in a way that would deliver an immediate and effective blow to its war machine – precisely to those sectors and spheres that fuel the aggression. Deferred effects on the economy do not work – the Russians constantly prove this with new strikes."

Background: Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast as pensions were being handed out to civilians. At present, 24 people are known to have been killed and 19 injured.

