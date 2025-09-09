Belarusian agent detained in Poland
Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 19:10
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has reported that the country’s Internal Security Agency detained a Belarusian agent on 8 September.
Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Tusk said the Belarusian agent had been detained through cooperation with the special services of Romania and Czechia.
"A Belarusian diplomat who supported aggressive actions by the Belarusian secret services against our country will also be expelled from Poland," the prime minister added.
Background:
- Earlier, intelligence services of Romania, Hungary and Czechia reported the dismantling of a Belarusian spy network operating in Europe, while Prague additionally expelled one employee of the Belarusian embassy.
- On 9 September, Tusk also said that his country will close its border with Belarus this week in the context of the upcoming Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2025 (West-2025).
