Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones

Andrii MuravskyiTuesday, 9 September 2025, 20:01
An anti-drone net being installed. Photo: Vgoru

One third of Kherson Oblast’s budget is being allocated to defence. Since the beginning of 2025, over UAH 435 million (about US$10.5 million) have been spent on supporting military units and a further UAH 500 million (US$12.1 million) on installing anti-drone nets.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, as reported by Vgoru, a local news outlet in Kherson Oblast

Details: Protection against Russian drone attacks is being organised by Kherson Oblast Military Administration in cooperation with the armed forces. The measures in question involve supplying units with electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, installing anti-drone nets, and preparing mobile fire groups.

Background: 

  • Earlier it was reported that 264 km of roads and critical infrastructure in Kherson Oblast are planned to be covered with anti-drone nets. 
  • The first specialised anti-drone tunnel was constructed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to shield civilian and military vehicles against Russian first-person view (FPV) drone strikes.
  • By the end of the year, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority is set to install 38 additional mobile shelters in ports.

