Ukrainian foreign minister talks with his Hungarian counterpart about Russian aggression and Ukraine's EU path

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 9 September 2025, 21:23

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that he held a phone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó on Tuesday 9 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: Sybiha said he had briefed Szijjártó on the escalation of Russian terror and "reiterated Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts" during the talks.

The foreign ministers also discussed the upcoming visit of Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka to Budapest "and other future bilateral contacts between Ukraine and Hungary".

"We look forward to tomorrow's consultations about Hungarian national minority rights. Ukraine is ready to work on all bilateral issues in a mutually respectful manner," Sybiha added.

He said that in the conversation with Szijjártó, he had stressed the need for the rapid opening of negotiating clusters in the EU accession talks and securing "all EU member states to support this step".

Separately, the Ukrainian foreign minister welcomed Hungary's signing of a ten-year gas supply agreement with Shell, calling it "a milestone step towards strengthening energy security for our region and all of Europe".

"The security of Ukraine and Europe is indivisible and strengthening it is our shared interest. Pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two nations is key and we propose the Hungarian side to work on it constructively," Sybiha said.

Background: 

Hungary
Hungary
