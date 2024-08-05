Oleh's story is inspiring. It is about supporting the people you love, but also about prosthetics and sports.

Oleh speaks about this calmly: "What do you mean depression? It may look like that to civilians. Not a single soldier I've spoken to feels depressed about losing a limb."

He then enlisted in the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade and performed combat missions near the city of Kupiansk on the Kharkiv front. It was there that, on 15 February 2023, Oleh sustained a knee injury that led to the amputation of his leg.

"The others were all killed.And I only got my knee crushed" Like most Ukrainians, the outbreak of the full-scale war took Oleh by surprise. He was at work on the night of 23-24 February 2024. "" "At 04:00, we were informed over the corporate radio that the full-scale war had begun. Naturally, work took a back seat. We started monitoring the news, and the first videos emerged of airfields being hit. It was a shock," Oleh recalls. He decided to enlist in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, due to residence registration issues, he was not accepted and instead joined the self-defence forces. Soon after, he received a call-up notice. "I had completed military training [while at university] and held an officer's rank, so that May I was first sent to study at the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy. A month later, I was assigned to the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade," Oleh says.

Oleh serving in the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade before being wounded

Oleh carried out his first combat missions in Donbas, near the town of Soledar, before being transferred to Kharkiv Oblast. He says that his firm paid for his uniform and other equipment. It was near Kupiansk that Oleh was injured while helping to evacuate two groups of wounded soldiers.

Oleh practising archery. Photo: Dmytro Kuptsov

"" "There were two groups. The first one made it, and the second, which I helped evacuate, never did. A [Russian drone] was hovering over us, [tracking our location to help Russian forces] adjust fire. A bomb hit the guys who were standing right next to me. They were all killed. I only got my knee crushed," Oleh recalls. He remained conscious, which was arguably the worst part, as he had to endure an off-road evacuation with a seriously injured leg. Despite the difficulties, the evacuation was quick, and an hour and a half later Oleh arrived at a stabilisation centre – a facility where combat medics evacuate injured personnel from the battlefield. The doctors tried to save Oleh’s knee joint, but it proved impossible. It was then clear that his leg would have to be amputated.

Oleksandra Kabanova and Oleh Spodin during a break between rehabilitation sessions. Photo: Kasia Streck for The New York Times



"I put on my prosthesis for the first time on 7 August" Oleh decided to tell his parents about his injury almost right away, although he admits he was worried. "" ""I woke up from anaesthesia and immediately asked about my leg. The guys told me it was gone, but that the most important thing was still intact," Oleh says with a smile. "So I called my parents and said, 'I’m sorry, I won’t be a captain – I’ve lost my leg'," he recalls. His parents, Oleh continues, were upset but then said: "You won’t be going back to the front now; you'll be staying at home." Oleksandra, his wife, had a similar reaction.

Oleh's wife Oleksandra. Photo: Screenshot from video

"I didn't cry. At all. No tears. When your husband is at war, you’re aware of everything that can happen, and that was one of those things. Honestly, I felt relieved that he was alive. That’s the most important thing," Oleksandra says. As soon as she learnt about her husband’s injury, Oleksandra started looking for ways to help him. She says patience isn’t in her nature. She reached out to every veteran she could find on social media, as well as to their wives. This led her to the page of Oleksandr Budko, a well-known Ukrainian public figure, writer, and veteran known as Teren, who recommended contacting Superhumans, a medical centre specialising in prosthetics and rehabilitation. Oleh and Oleksandra filled out a form [on the Superhumans website] right away and received a response the next day. They were asked about Oleh's injury and surgery and were told that Oleh would be welcome at the centre as soon as his wound had healed.

Oleh and his wife Oleksandra after rehabilitation at the Superhumans centre. Photo: photographer Dmytro Kuptsov

"I'm not going to lie, we considered getting prosthetics abroad, but we decided to visit the Superhumans centre first and then decide. As soon as we stepped through their doors, we knew this was the only place where we wanted Oleh to undergo rehabilitation. The centre helped us purchase a suitable prosthesis, and we are very grateful for their help. Half of the cost was covered by veteran Oleksii Prytula, who had also undergone rehabilitation at the Superhumans centre. The remaining half was covered by Ferrexpo, my husband's employer, which donated UAH 1.4 million [roughly US$34,000] to support the centre and cover the rest of the prosthesis cost," Oleksandra recalls. Olha Rudnieva, the CEO of the Superhumans Centre, stresses the crucial role of support from veterans’ former employers. She believes that soldiers must feel certain they will receive the medical care they need. Oleh waiting for his prosthetic knee at the Superhumans centre. Source: Superhumans on Facebook "There are studies that show that people in the US military are most afraid of dying. In contrast, our soldiers are most afraid of getting injured or disabled because they are sometimes unsure of the quality of medical services [they will receive in Ukraine]," says Olha. Those fighting also have to know that they will not be abandoned, including by their employers. "We are happy that Ferrexpo was one of the first companies to contribute, but I would also like to stress that they are not the only ones who contribute to covering the costs of prosthetics. This is becoming the norm for employers in Ukraine," Olha adds. Two months later, Oleh was at the Superhumans centre. A medical examination determined that he needed corrective surgery. "" "If it needed to be done, it needed to be done. They went ahead with the surgery. Then they sent me to recover. I remember 28 July well, the day I went in to get my prosthesis fitted. They took measurements and fitted me with my first prosthesis. I put it on for the first time on 7 August. It felt like a stick was strapped to my leg. Very unusual," Oleh said.

Oleh meeting with Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska at the Superhumans centre Oleg is in rehabilitation at the Superhumans center The starting kick in the Ukrainian Premier League match between FC Rukh (Lviv) and FC Polissia (Zhytomyr)

He got used to the prosthesis quickly. Oleh says training and walking helped. Within a week, he could walk almost eight kilometres with his friend. On the unpleasant side, the leg is constantly losing muscle mass. Once, the prosthesis slipped off, but fortunately, Oleh could stay upright. "" "All sorts of things can happen, but experts are always there to help you. Being motivated is the most important thing. If you’re determined to learn to walk again, progress will come quickly and rehabilitation will be quick," says Oleh.

"I hate it when people pity me or insist on helping" Oleh didn’t struggle with mental health during his rehabilitation; he credits this to his family and friends’ support. He says that knowing how to provide the right kind of support to someone in this position is very important. He shares what he had learnt from his experience:

Screenshot from video

"" "I hate it when people pity me or insist on helping. I'm all for people asking if I need the door opened for me, even if I’m on crutches.



Once," Oleh recalls, "a girl on the street wanted to give me money. It was very awkward. I have money! Better donate it to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.". It’s best not to say things like "I wish you a speedy recovery" or "hang in there," either. "I'm not sick and recovering; I just don’t have a leg. And when people say 'hang in there,' it doesn't really help. It's better to wish a speedy rehabilitation. That's definitely the best thing to say!" Oleh says. He has experienced truly helpful support on many occasions. For example, a taxi driver in Lviv once refused a ride he could get paid for to give Oleh a free ride. "" "The ride was worth 400 hryvnias, and the driver could’ve been fined, but he said, 'I'll cancel it. You should be able to travel for free.' It was a very kind gesture. Sometimes, people on the street give me hugs," says Oleh, smiling. The faith of the family members and close friends is also vital.

Oleh and his wife Oleksandra. Photo: Screenshot from video

"I believe in my husband with my whole heart. I’m proud of him. We celebrate his every victory, big and small. I know he is capable of anything. He’s a real superhuman," Oleksandra says.

"I realised once again that life goes on despite my injury" Oleh first tried archery in August 2023, as part of his rehabilitation process. This was another turning point in his life.

Photo: Dmytro Kuptsov

"Several team members and coaches from the 2023 Invictus Games team visited us. They talked to us about the games in general and archery in particular, and said that anyone could get involved. I gave archery a try and enjoyed it," Oleh recalls. [Invictus Games is an adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured and ill veteran and active defence personnel – ed.] When Oleh arrived for post-rehabilitation in early October, a friend suggested he attend the Warrior's Cup competition for veterans. Oleh agreed without hesitation. This marked the beginning of his career in sports. "" "It was my first taste of competitive archery. I realised once again that life goes on despite my injury.



One of the athletes mentioned that I had a knack for [archery] and could achieve good results. That’s when I decided to keep pursuing it. Five times a week, I travelled from Truskavets, where I was undergoing rehabilitation, to Lviv to practise," Oleh says. To make it to training on time, Oleh woke up at 06:00 and travelled for nearly three hours: two hours on an intercity bus, followed by public transport in Lviv and about 20 minutes on foot. Oleh says the effort was worth it.

Awards received by Oleh in various archery competitions

By December, Oleh participated in the selection for the United States Air Force Trials, an adaptive sports competition for wounded members of the US Air Force and Marines. Although Oleh didn’t make it to the national team, he was pleased with his performance: he came third. "" "Archery is all about technique. You don't have to aim to hit the top 10. And, of course, you can’t be nervous. You need to conquer your nerves, steady yourself, hold your breath, release the arrow, and only then take a breath again," Oleh explains with a smile.

Photo: Dmytro Kuptsov

Oleh is now preparing to return to work at Ferrexpo. He remains involved in veteran sports and is confident that many more victories lie ahead, the most important of which is Ukraine's victory. More than 640 Ferrexpo employees have served or are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Of these, 140 have been demobilised and have returned to work after undergoing rehabilitation. Ferrexpo supplies its staff who are fighting in the Ukrainian army with protective equipment, uniforms, and other essentials. The company also follows best practices in physical rehabilitation and psychological support for veterans. For those unable to return to their previous roles because of noise, vibration and other similar factors, Ferrexpo offers corporate training and opportunities to gain qualifications in new areas.