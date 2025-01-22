Why is it crucial for Ukraine to start preparing for EU membership now

The work of the EU accession negotiations was politically coordinated by the Council for European Integration Council, chaired by the Prime Minister. The Council was composed of ministers whose sectors were most involved in the integration process. Technically, the negotiations were conducted and coordinated by the Senior Officials' Meeting, which consisted of high-level officials of the ministries involved in the integration process, usually the ministries were represented by the Deputy State secretaries. The Senior Officials' Meeting was chaired by the Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Representatives of the social partners and non-governmental organisations were also able to attend the meetings of senior officials.

The government strengthened the role of the Office for European Integration by placing it under the authority of the Prime Minister. The functions of the Bureau included assessing the conformity of regulatory enactments with the requirements of the European Union and preparing proposals for the necessary amendments to the regulatory documents of Latvia. In fact, the office was the secretariat of the European Integration Council. During this period, the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers established the Translation and Terminology Center as part of the Government Office for European Integration. The center's work, focused on translating the "acquis communautaire" (EU law), was important for Latvia's EU accession.