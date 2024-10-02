Ukrainska Pravda spoke to the athletes with disabilities who took part in the charity run, their parents, a coach, and a participant in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris to talk about their successes, the challenges they faced along the way, and their tireless work to improve their results.

As Ferrexpo noted, these charity events are part of the company's broader initiative to support sports participation among people with disabilities and create opportunities for their development.

Recently, a second charity drive, supported by Ferrexpo, was held in Horishni Plavni, Poltava Oblast, marking an important step in the development of inclusive sports in the region. The first event, held in May 2023 and attended by more than 500 participants, was aimed at supporting Ukrainian veterans by raising funds to purchase bionic prosthetics as part of the Prostheses for the Unbroken initiative to support the Unbroken rehabilitation centre in Lviv. This year, hundreds of participants gathered to raise funds to support children with disabilities, providing them with better conditions for rehabilitation and training.

Through constant training, athletes motivate themselves and each other, achieving new personal records and perhaps even representingUkraine on the international level. However, in order to create the right environment to do these things, significant support is needed, including from businesses.

Sports victories have the ability to inspire people, by helping them believe in themselves and opening up new horizons. Such victories are of particular importance for people with disabilities, for whom sport is not only a way of self-fulfilment, but also a pathway to social integration.

Volodymyr Koniev: a track and field athlete restores artefacts Volodymyr Koniev lost his hearing in childhood. Nevertheless, regardless of his deafness, Volodymyr mastered speech, graduated from an art college and later an art academy, and became a successful athlete. Volodymyr states that disability cannot be an obstacle to success. He proves this in athletics competitions and in his work at the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant, which belongs to Ferrexpo Group. Since 2022, Volodymyr has been working as an administrative officer at the corporate museum and is one of the most in-demand restoration specialists.

A short film about Volodymyr Koniev, who works as a restorer in a museum (2023). Director: Maxim Chuzha

The corporate museum in Horishni Plavni is filled with treasures – finds from excavations and expeditions, the most valuable archaeological artefacts and works by local artists. Volodymyr Koniev specialises in visual artworks, as he examines them with care and inspiration, looking for brushstrokes and giving them new life. “I am engaged in the restoration of religious icons and various artefacts, as well as scanning archive records. I get a lot of pleasure from my work, because it is related to creativity, and I love it,” says Volodymyr. He calls the team a dream come true and states that the company's strategy, based on the principles of diversity, gender equality and inclusiveness, is truly felt by the employees. "" “We always have a friendly atmosphere and a nice environment within the team. It is important to me that any question or problem is always open for discussion and, most importantly, that we as employees are listened to. I have a feeling that I am taken care of,” recounts Volodymyr.

Volodymyr Koniev chose to run a 1.6 kilometre course. Photo: Dmytro Kuptsov



Volodymyr adds that sport gives employees additional motivation, strength and inspiration. "" “I can't imagine life without sport. It helps me distract myself from problems and maintain emotional balance. I've been involved in athletics since I was 11 years old, and sport helps me keep my body in good shape and become stronger in spirit. Now I continue my training, but I change my routine from time to time, as it can be complicated to work out because of health problems. So, a simple jog may be enough for me sometimes. But whenever possible, I go swimming and occasionally work out in the gym, even though I prefer home workouts,” he says. It was sports training and competitions that taught Volodymyr how to overcome difficulties, feel his strength and constantly move forward.

A short film about Volodymyr Koniev, who works as a restorer in a museum (2023). Director: Maxim Chuzha

"" “My feet, ligaments, and knee joints were under a lot of pressure. But I was very motivated. I wanted to be the best in my sports group, striving for victories and success, so I could overcome difficulties and achieve my goals,” Volodymyr recollects. With a smile on his face, Volodymyr confidently stresses that sport can be a powerful motivator for anyone, including people with disabilities. On the other hand, it is important to provide the necessary infrastructure and qualified coaches. However, in Volodymyr’s opinion, training conditions in Horishni Plavni have improved significantly over the past ten years. "" “The most important thing is that stadiums, tennis courts, gyms, a swimming pool, a yacht club – all of these facilities are being renovated thanks to Ferrexpo's support. I have been watching this development, and it goes on. There is still a lot of work to be done in Ukraine to improve conditions for athletes with disabilities, and Horishni Plavni is no exception. It is necessary to continue to adapt the infrastructure to the needs of people with disabilities, provide special equipment and increase the number of coaches who can develop individual training programmes. This will help create equal conditions for sports and involve more athletes with disabilities in sports life,” emphasises Volodymyr Koniev.

Andrii Kryvchun: represented Ukraine at the Paralympics, dedicates victories to his son

Andrii Kryvchun is engaged in para-rowing. Photo: personal archive

As a teenager, Andrii Kryvchun suffered a severe injury that required him to use a wheelchair. Now he is a professional paracanoe athlete, gaining worldwide recognition and representing Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympic Games, where he finished eighth in the Men's Va'a Single Final. He calls his family, his wife and young son, his greatest inspiration. He dedicates his achievements to his son. In sports, Andrii is constantly searching for the kind of sport where he can be the fastest, and he is actively winning in all the sports he tries.

"" “I've tried a lot of sports, but I'm most attracted to water sports. Before participating in the Paralympics in Paris, I trained in Nancy, France. I usually have two training sessions a day, and we only take a break for lunch and a midday rest. The workouts are very fast, aimed at developing stamina,” says Andrii. He recounts that he also combined different types of training when he was a kid, and he chose football, volleyball, basketball, and exercised on horizontal bars back then. “When I got injured and started moving around in a wheelchair, I paid more attention to swimming, then switched to para-rowing, and later to paratriathlon. Since 2019, I have been doing athletics and paracanoe simultaneously,” says Andrii Kryvchun. He recollects that he was inspired to take up paracanoe by his fellow athlete Mykola Fedorenko from his native town of Horishni Plavni. Andrii also wanted to try it, because at that time he had already achieved results in paracanoe, having won two silver medals at the World Championships. Later, he started combining several sports, but still stayed on the water.

“There was a shift in competition classes F54 and F55 in track and field athletics then [in athletics, the classification of competition classes F54 and F55 refers to athletes with musculoskeletal disorders who compete in wheelchairs – ed.]. I saw that I might have chances of success there, but they would not be achieved very quickly. I had contacted the coach of the paracanoe team, came to the training camp and heard that I had a chance. During the training camp, I realised that it was the kind of sport where I belonged. I started to thrive and go for victories,” Andrii recalls. Now he is constantly winning awards and medals. He took second place at the recent European Paracanoe Championships in Hungary. "" “Before that, there was a training camp in Bulgaria. I just felt that I would finally get a medal. Over those four years, I was always fourth, it was just like the magic of numbers. And then I saw that I was doing well, even though I couldn’t have known exactly what place I was going to get, but I already felt that I would win a medal. It was a very hot day, 42 degrees Celsius, and it was very difficult, I could see it even in my competitors. But I was already determined to take this medal,” says Andrii. He says that his family is his biggest support and motivator, so he dedicated his first paracanoe medal to them. Both his wife and young son are confident that Andrii will come home with a victory every time.

Andrii Kryvchun (in the centre) and other participants of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

“Of course, my family misses me, especially when it’s the year of the Paralympics, because we have a lot of training sessions and other preparations, and I was at home very little – no more than a week, and then I had to go away for a month or two. So when I come back, I feel my son's joy in a special way – he hugs me and smiles a lot. But when I have any competitions, my wife and son watch the broadcasts all the time,” recounts Andrii. Throughout his preparations for the Paralympics, his family was with him in France and provided direct moral support. "" “Everything was familiar there [in France], because I was here with my family for six months at the beginning of the full-scale war. Then, after the training camp ended, our French colleagues offered us to stay and let us take our families here,” says Andrii. Therefore, France once became a place where Kryvchun was able to embrace new realities, and now it is a new training ground on the way to long-awaited victory. Despite the fact that Kryvchun has not yet won a medal in the second Paralympic Games of his career, he is determined to continue and become the best as usual.

Andrii Kryvchun during training and with his family. Photo: personal archive

“For an athlete, the Paralympic Games are the highest peak of competition that you can get to. Every athlete, when they come to big sports, wants to reach the Paralympics, but not everyone succeeds. That's why even participating in these competitions is already a significant achievement for me,” explains Andrii. He is confident that participation in the Paralympic Games is also an opportunity to speak loudly about Ukraine now: the athletes give interviews and thank the Ukrainian defenders who make it possible to live and train in Ukraine. Andrii believes that Invasport can become a place of self-fulfilment for veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war who sustained injuries during the defence of Ukraine. Nonetheless, this requires a qualified coach to assess the injuries and develop an individual programme for each person. "" “It all depends on the type of injury, because someone can work out, and someone can't. For example, you can continue to train with a leg amputation, as well as with a back injury. I believe there is no sport that is too hard. If you want to achieve good results, of course, you need to work harder. That's how I mastered both swimming and rowing. It is crucial that this is a comprehensive approach, and the athlete must make every effort. It takes perseverance, self-control and constant work,” emphasises Andrii. However, Andrii also speaks openly about the problems athletes face. He notes that more convenient transport and further inclusive initiatives are necessary to improve accessibility. "" “My main problem is getting from Horishni Plavni, for example, to training bases in other Ukrainian cities. There are no specialised buses for people with disabilities on the routes, and I often have to take a taxi. Also, because airports are closed, there is a need for convenient transport to the airports of neighbouring countries,” explains Andrii. He also highlights that Ukraine still needs to improve accessible infrastructure for people who use wheelchairs.

Olha Karpenko: motivates young athletes from Horishni Plavni

Olha Karpenko with her students. Photo: Dmytro Kuptsov

Coach Olha Karpenko lives and works in Horishni Plavni as the head of the physical culture and sports sector of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism. She says that she has been participating in various competitions for many years as a member of the Dragon rowing team from Poltava Oblast. Her team has won multiple national championships. Olha has also participated in charity events, including marathons, one of which was a 24-hour marathon. Olha is described as a magician because of how she manages to motivate children and teenagers with disabilities to take up track and field athletics and win their first sports awards. Olha considers her greatest achievement to be the victories of two of her students in the recent national competition for athletes with disabilities, Believe in Yourself. For example, 14-year-old Vladyslav Hrytsenko, who has had problems with eyesight since childhood due to optic nerve damage, won silver in the ball throw and bronze in the 60m run at a competition in Kropyvnytskyi last year. Vladyslav improved his results by winning prizes for the 100m and 200m runs in Volodymyr, Volyn Oblast, in the summer of 2024. The competition was also won by 11-year-old Maryna Niestierova, who has problems with the musculoskeletal system. She won a gold medal in the standing long jumps and two silver medals in the 60m and 100m run. "" “The children and their parents inspire me! They are all very open, honest and disciplined. I can frankly say that we are a real team with children and parents, most of the children need to be accompanied by their parents to training bases and competitions. Parents always cheer and support their children, and we have one goal – happy eyes of the children,” says Olha. She shares her secret that every child with a disability needs a special approach – she notices these keys and applies them.

Vlad Hrytsenko and his mother took part in a charity race. Photo: personal archive

Olha promised Vlad Hrytsenko, a recent medallist, a ride on her motorbike if he won gold at the next competition. “Vlad was motivated enough to win silver and bronze medals. Gold is still ahead of us. All children are different, so everyone needs different actions and words of support,” elaborates Olha. She adds that the training process for children with disabilities has its own peculiarities, as it takes into account the individual needs and capabilities of each athlete. "" “The children in the training group have different medical histories and compete in different sports, and each one needs an individual approach. The training process is very important for children with disabilities, and training for athletes with disabilities not only helps them achieve high sports results, but also contributes to their overall physical and mental health, quality of life and social adaptation,” notes Olha. She says that both her teen athletes successfully ran the distance of a recent charity run in Horishni Plavni. Parents of the children who train under Olha’s supervision call her methods efficient and note positive changes in their children's physical form and personality.

Children go in for sports. Photo: Dmytro Kuptsov

"" “My son's achievements are the earnest work of the coaches, who find a way to approach children and motivate them to do more. They have talent and great patience. My son likes to take part in competitions, he likes strong rivals. He has become stronger physically, more confident, and determined to win. With each competition, Vlad's self-esteem increases, and I can see it in his desires.” Anna Hrytsenko, Vladyslav's mother, says. “Thanks to the coach, the children learn to be united and workout together. Children are special, they can get tired during a training session, they can get upset, but with each session, the result improves. They get better at it. Over the five years that Marynka has been training, her faithin herself has grown, and she knows she can do anything. When she started athletics, she jumped five centimetres in length at a city competition. Now her result is 72 centimetres. Her speed has increased, she is more confident in what she is doing, and she has become calmer. If Maryna falls down, she knows not toget upset, she has to get up and keep going,” stresses Zoia Niestierova, Maryna's mother.

Maryna ran the 1.6 kilometre course with her mother Zoia