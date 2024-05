CYBERATTACKS ON UKRAINIAN BUSINESSES CONTINUE: HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

Russian cyberattacks continue

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, every Ukrainian has felt the consequences of Russian hackers’ activities. It all started back in January 2022, when 15 websites of government agencies went down at once under a massive cyberattack . To sow panic, hackers posted the following message on one of the affected sites.

Translation of the image:

"Ukrainians! All your personal data has been uploaded to a public network. All data on the computers is being destroyed and cannot be recovered. All information about you has become public, so be afraid and expect the worst. This is to punish you for your past, present, and future. For Volyn, for the OUN-UPA, for Galicia, for Polesia, and for historical lands".

Last December, the Russians managed to shut down the Kyivstar mobile operator for two days. This left half of the country without communication, and the company suffered billions of hryvnias in losses. Early in 2024, hackers attacked the Parkovyi Data Centre, disrupting the operations of Naftogaz, Ukrainian Railways, Ukrposhta, and the Shliakh system.

According to the Switzerland-based CyberPeace Institute, 3,255 cyberattacks, including 574 against Ukraine, were launched from January 2022 to December 2023.

Source: CyberPeace Institute, Switzerland

Websites of the government agencies that provide services to citizens and handle a large amount of data suffer the most. In terms of the number of attacks, the financial sector is next, followed by the media, IT companies, and the energy industry. All of these sectors are vulnerable and need to be protected before all else.

DDoS is the most frequently used type of cyberattacks. Simply put, it floods the website by sending millions of requests each second. Such attacks can render a website unavailable for a few hours. This might paralyse the provision of key public services or shut down an online railway ticket service in the city during hostilities, generating panic.

Attacks using wiper malware are more deadly. They infect computers with a virus capable of destroying data. Unless the company or organisation has quick access to backups, this could shut it down for a long time. Either way, this results in losses.

Computers are often hacked to steal data for intelligence purposes. For example, the Russians are known to use data on the places of residence of veterans of the 2014-2018 Anti-Terrorist Operation to carry out repressions in the occupied territories. This is the kind of data that is being handled by government agencies. Such attacks can go unnoticed, unless an organisation monitors cyberthreats on a regular basis.