Ukrainska Pravda's Ukrainian X account hacked

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 18 February 2024, 19:55
Ukrainska Pravda's Ukrainian X account hacked
Persons unknown have hacked Ukrainska Pravda’s Ukrainian-language account on the social network X (formerly Twitter). 

Source: Ukrainska Pravda 

Details: On Sunday evening, Ukrainska Pravda’s editorial office lost access to its account on social media platform X and fake news began to appear there. A fake story has appeared about the alleged "defeat" inflicted on elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka by the Russian troops. 

We are trying to restore access. Please do not consider the information posted on our Ukrainian-language X account as having anything to do with Ukrainska Pravda. Ukrainska Pravda in English has not been affected.

