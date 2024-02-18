Ukrainska Pravda's Ukrainian X account hacked

Persons unknown have hacked Ukrainska Pravda’s Ukrainian-language account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On Sunday evening, Ukrainska Pravda’s editorial office lost access to its account on social media platform X and fake news began to appear there. A fake story has appeared about the alleged "defeat" inflicted on elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka by the Russian troops.

Advertisement:

We are trying to restore access. Please do not consider the information posted on our Ukrainian-language X account as having anything to do with Ukrainska Pravda. Ukrainska Pravda in English has not been affected.

Support UP or become our patron!