Machine VISION: what Ukrainian-developed systems are capable of

Machine vision on FPV drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have used large quantities of FPV drones since 2022. This helps to compensate for the shortages of other munitions and significantly changes the rules of the game in war. For the Russians, this means that explosive ordnance can come from any direction and hit it in the most vulnerable spot.

The invaders also picked up this idea and started assembly-line production of small kamikaze drones. And although Russian factories are very high-capacity, and the Kremlin has unlimited financial resources, Ukraine has been able to overtake the Russian army in the use of FPV drones this spring, judging by recorded cases of such use.

The Ukrainians win not only through quantity, but also through technology. For example, look at the Ukrainian drone Vampire, which the Russians call "Baba Yaga". It is capable of flying at night, dropping up to 20 kilograms of explosives right at the target and returning to the operator. The first cases of its use in 2022 proved a very unpleasant surprise for the invaders.

Anti-drone technologies are also not standing still. The most effective way to protect oneself from an FPV drone is to turn on an electronic warfare (EW) system. It suppresses the drone’s communications with its signal so that the operator loses contact and cannot direct the drone to the target

Recently, mobile or "trench" EW systems, which can be installed anywhere, have become popular. If they operate at the correct frequencies, the drone will fall down or aimlessly hover in the air on approaching the target. Unfortunately, Russia is still ahead of Ukraine in EW technology. Therefore, the main task for Ukrainian designers is to make the drone operate on its own on the battlefield and make it less dependent on the operator. This is where machine vision comes to the rescue.

The idea is for the drone to focus its attention on a specific target and pursue it on its own even after losing contact with the operator.

Of course, machine vision has its drawbacks. For example, it is unlikely that in the near future, it will enable drones to hit exactly the weak point of a tank and manoeuvre efficiently in case of adverse weather. However, this will definitely contribute to the growth of the hit rate, which currently remains low at just about 20%.

The use of machine vision on drones will effectively cancel out EW effects and allow them to inflict losses on the enemy more safely and on a larger scale. The party that uses it first will gain a considerable advantage.

Now several teams are testing their solutions, but we need state support in this field to be as dynamic as possible and take into account systemic approaches and direct investments, otherwise the balance of power may tip the other way.

Volunteer Serhii Sternenko demonstrated an FPV drone of this type at work. In the video, you can see how the Ukrainian drone locks on a target at a long distance and loses contact with the operator after a few seconds. Nevertheless, the tank is still hit, because the drone flies to the target on its own.