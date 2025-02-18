Surviving and recovering:
Stories of Ukrainians overcoming the war's scars
Special Project
18 February 2025
War changes lives in a heartbeat. Behind every statistic about millions of survivors are real human lives – shattered homes, lost belongings and dreams torn apart. But even in the darkest of times, there are those who lend a helping hand.
Millions of civilians contend with the aftermath of Russian invasion every day. In particular, 12.7 million people urgently need humanitarian assistance – a number greater than the population of many European countries.
That's why the International Rescue Committee (IRC), an organisation founded on the eve of World War II at the urging of Albert Einstein, has been operating in Ukraine since February 2022. Alongside its partners, IRC provides financial assistance to families in need, basic medical care and medicines, psychological support and rehabilitation, and protection for vulnerable social groups, children, women and people with disabilities.
As the three-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion approaches, Ukrainska Pravda and IRC share the stories of people who have found the strength to persevere and move on with their lives despite the war.
Hanna Lukina, 43
"I felt like a homeless person," says Hanna Lukina, 43, an internally displaced person (IDP), recalling her first days in Odesa after fleeing the town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.
Before the full-scale war broke out, she was a thriving businesswoman, running a popular beauty salon that drew clients from across the region. Now, she teaches hairdressing and runs an NGO dedicated to assisting IDPs.
Hanna was blindsided on 24 February 2022, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine commenced.
"You've got a little child, no electricity, water or gas in your apartment, all the shops are closed and you're left wondering how to make it through," Hanna recollects the first days of the full-scale war in Nova Kakhovka.
She started volunteering in the occupied settlement, sharing food with her neighbours and helping out the elderly.
"When you manage to get a couple of kilogrammes of potatoes and you realise an 89-year-old woman lives nearby, unable to go out and buy anything for herself, it hits you – you have to share," she says.
Leaving the town was complicated. Hanna was especially terrified by the sight of cars that had been shot at and left abandoned on the roadsides. When the chance to evacuate by bus finally came, people were given just two hours to pack.
"I arrived in what I was wearing at that moment – it was all I had with me," says Hanna.
The journey to Odesa took three days and included two transfers. During one of them, the bus came under fire. Thankfully, Hanna and her son made it to the city unharmed.
Little by little, life began to improve. Hanna got a job teaching at a hairdressing school and started volunteering, giving free haircuts to displaced people.
"I remember the state I was in when I first arrived. Two days later, I looked in the mirror and was petrified. That was when I understood what a woman leaving the occupation feels like. The harsh conditions she lives in. What it feels like when you can't afford a beauty salon but still long to feel beautiful," Hanna explains.
Hanna now runs her own NGO, Rukhaiemosia Razom (We Move Together), which helps IDPs, particularly women and people with disabilities. Through a variety of projects, ranging from psychological training to photo shoots, she helps people regain their confidence and boost their self-esteem.
"By helping others, I help myself first and foremost. Everyone asks me: why do you need to do this? I tell them: you don't understand, it's therapy. It's through this that I find it easier to cope with the war," she says.
Hanna also attends IRC team sessions on women's protection and empowerment. She particularly enjoys the discussions and art therapy events, as she believes, every volunteer needs their own volunteers.
In addition, Hanna dreams of creating a special beauty space in Odesa – not just a beauty salon but a sanctuary where women can get psychological support, attend art therapy, or enjoy quiet moments in a dedicated relaxation room.
Viktor Kurilenko, 65
"This is my home, my nest. No other options, only home," says Viktor Kurilenko, 65, reflecting on why he chose to come back to his village in Kherson Oblast after it was de-occupied by Ukrainian defenders. Together with his wife Valentyna, they are rebuilding their war-ravaged farm and trying to go back to farming.
Before the full-scale invasion, the couple farmed 68 hectares of land, growing wheat, sunflower and barley. But when the war broke out, everything changed.
The Kurilenkos found out about the war's outbreak on the morning of 24 February, as social media reported attacks on Chornobaivka, a settlement in Kherson Oblast with a military air base. Just three days later, troops arrived in their village. Viktor and his family stayed home until May 2022, when they were forced to leave. It wasn't until March 2023 that they were able to return.
However, devastation awaited them at home.
"Disappointment. Everything we had was damaged and destroyed," Viktor describes his first emotions after returning.
The house's roof was damaged, windows and doors were shattered and all the furniture had been taken. The garage was filled to the ceiling with the remnants of Russian military rations. The agricultural machinery had taken the worst hit – the combines were wrecked and the tractors stolen.
At the moment, the couple is slowly rebuilding their home: they've replaced the windows, repaired the roof, installed new doors and are working on the interior.
Resuming farming has been a challenge. The fields were littered with landmines, so the couple had to wait for bomb disposal experts to clear the area.
"[Landmines] often killed people. They'd just step on them. The bomb disposal experts came and we gave them the coordinates of the fields. They were part of a humanitarian organisation, from Zhytomyr and other Ukrainian regions," says Viktor.
After the demining operation was completed, they received the necessary documents and slowly started working the land again. However, the losses were immense. They had to rent machinery and this year's drought wiped out most of the crops.
In Viktor's opinion, farmers need interest-free loans to buy equipment and fair purchase prices without intermediaries.
Viktor received financial assistance from IRC to survive the winter in comfort. The money was available for the family to spend as they wished: on firewood, pellets, fuel, utility bills, etc.
Despite the daily bombardments, the couple remains determined. Their biggest dream is for the war to end and their household to be rebuilt. The Kurilenkos are uncertain whether they will ever return to their previous standard of living, but for them, the most important thing is to be at home and work their land.
Valentyna Sydoruk, 68
"This is my house and it so happens that there's no gas. It's tough. But living in a village, you learn how to get by and make it work" says 68-year-old Valentyna Sydoruk from the village of Katerynivka in Kharkiv Oblast. A pensioner and former teacher, she refuses to leave her home despite being so close to the front line.
Life in the village was calm before the full-scale invasion. The school was open and the local community arts centre hosted Ukrainian song festivals, drawing people from across the region.
"Everything's been ruined – the community arts centre is destroyed, the school next door is damaged and it's all been shattered," she says.
On 24 February, Valentyna watched as military convoys passed right outside her windows.
"I stood behind the curtain, counting the military vehicles. First, 80 passed by. Then another convoy and then another", Valentyna recalls.
The village was under occupation for six months.
"We had no electricity, no gas. The only water in the village comes from pumps in each garden, powered by electricity. It was all gone," she says.
Still, the villagers kept their heads up. They cleared out the old well to gather water for themselves and their cattle.
Ukraine regained control of the village in September 2022. It was a real holiday for the locals.
"The joy was so intense that we couldn't help but cry and rejoice together. It felt so solemn," says Valentyna.
Life in the village continues, but it's far from easy. The area continues to be hit by guided aerial strikes.
Recently, 20 houses were damaged by aerial bombs – all of them had their windows smashed. One bomb even landed in Valentyna's garden but, thankfully, didn't explode.
The biggest worry was preparing for winter. With no gas in the village, people had to stock up on firewood.
"Firewood has gone up in price. If it's hardwood, like oak or acacia, a truckload costs UAH 20,000 (around US$500) here" she explains. But thanks to the humanitarian aid from the IRC, she was able to secure fuel for the winter.
Now, Valentyna dreams of peace and hopes that people will return to the village once it is restored:
"Maybe we'll all come together for clean-up days, roll up our sleeves and restore everything that's been destroyed. I believe that day will come."
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) continues to support Ukrainians in need. You can contact the IRC through local partner organisations operating in your area or directly via email for written requests: vidhuky@rescue.org
Photo: Tamara Kiptenko, Maryna Vereshchaka.
© 2000-2025, Ukrainska Pravda. Please add a reference (hyperlink for online publications) when using our publications.