Though gender equality is increasingly recognised as important, it remains a persistent issue, particularly in sports. This is particularly evident in football, where research shows that 95% of coaches and 91% of referees are men. It wasn’t until 2022 that a woman first officiated a World Cup match.

In Ukraine, Women's football receives scant coverage in in the national media. Matches are rarely broadcast on television or streaming platforms, where sports content often requires a paid subscription. Information about women’s matches seldom appears in sports news.

Julia Broussard, Deputy UN Women Representative in Ukraine "The Ukrainian media began to pay more attention to women's football when Kyiv hosted the women's Champions League final alongside the men's final of the 2018 Champions League. And later, when the Ukrainian women's football team reached the round of 16 in the Champions League," says Julia Broussard, Deputy UN Women Representative in Ukraine.

In addition, female football players face limited training opportunities due to the lack of adequate infrastructure. Although there are different types and sizes of football pitches in most Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages, women still face stereotypes and prejudice when trying to access them.

There has, however, been progress. In England, a country with a rich football tradition, women were banned from playing on Football Association grounds for 50 years, from 1921 to 1971. Today, FIFA recognises women's football as an important growth opportunity. This year, the Ukrainian Football Association took a notable step in the direction of gender equality by creating an expert group dedicated to ensuring gender equality in football for the first time in its history.

"In terms of a gender perspective, this entails ensuring women have equal access to playing football as professional athletes, without facing prejudices about 'non-female sports'. It also involves ensuring women have full rights to choose football as a career opportunity, including the ability to pursue careers as football organisation managers, coaches, referees, and doctors, and to be involved in decision-making within the football sphere," says Julia.