Open letter to Ukraine's allies: urgent call for air defense aid
Open Letter of CSOs, Intellectuals, and Opinion Leaders to Ukraine’s Allies: Urgent Call for Sufficient Aid for Air Defense Systems to Protect Ukrainian Civilians and Critical Infrastructure
We, the undersigned, extend our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support of Ukraine’s allies in its struggle against the existential threat to the nation posed by Russian aggression.
Recent events have brought to light a drastic need for a comprehensive approach and urgent steps to enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.
On July 8, on the eve of the 75th NATO Summit, Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of missiles. 44 people died, and almost 200 were wounded. Included in the Kremlin’s targets for that day was the Okhmatdyt hospital in downtown Kyiv, where child cancer victims and other sick kids were being treated. This hospital, known as the "Hospital of Last Hope," is renowned for its specialized care in pediatric oncology, neurosurgery, and genetic diseases, conducting thousands of life-saving surgeries annually.
The decision to target Okhmatdyt was deliberate. There have been 1,442 Russian attacks on Ukrainian healthcare facilities since the all-out invasion of 2022. As in Syria, where Russia perfected its hospital targeting, this is simply another means to terrorize the civilian population.
These attacks constitute a blatant act of terrorism and a clear breach of international treaties that protect civilians in war zones, including the United Nations Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Geneva Conventions, the Rome Statute, and other norms of international humanitarian law.
Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russia has deployed over 5,000 strategic and operational-tactical missiles and over 5,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine, alongside approximately 29,000 glide bombs, wreaking havoc on civilian lives and vital infrastructure.
Despite initial sanctions briefly impeding Russian missile production, its arms industry has swiftly recovered and expanded. Missile production, including ballistic and cruise missiles, has surged by 50% in 2024 compared to last year. Notably, the output of the Iranian-designed Geran-2 drone has doubled, and glide bombs in Russia’s possession have increased by a staggering 260%.
In addition to these atrocities aimed at medical staff and their patients, Russia continues to target critical infrastructure, with approximately two-thirds of Ukraine's energy-generating capacity now destroyed, damaged, or seized. Such ruthless tactics demand an urgent and robust international response.
Therefore, we urgently call upon Ukraine's allies to take long-awaited measures to protect the country's Air Space.
While securing the delivery of F-16 fighter jets is crucial, we urge international partners of Ukraine to respond to their immediate need - additional Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T systems, and other critical air defense systems, along with sufficient SAMs. These defenses are essential to establishing a robust shield against cruise and ballistic missile strikes deep within Ukrainian territory.
We also encourage discussions on whether Russian missiles can be intercepted over Ukraine by systems based in NATO neighbors. This approach mirrors the recent bilateral agreement between Ukraine and Poland, setting a precedent for regional cooperation. And we urge you to consider increasing military support for Ukraine from Western democracies to 0.25% of GDP.
Ukrainian society remains resilient and united in the face of adversity. As civil society, intellectuals and opinion leaders, we urge allies to stand with Ukraine, to defend democracy, and to protect the innocents who have been caught up in this senseless aggression. Together, we can uphold the values of justice and freedom that bind us as a global community.
With deepest appreciation and steadfast hope,
Respectfully!
The signees:
Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center of Civil Liberties
Lesia Orobets, Founder of the "Safe Sky for Ukraine" Initiative
Ben Hodges, Former Commander US Army Europe
Veronika Velch, communications expert
Dr. Olena Davlikanova, political analyst, Sumy State University
Pat Cox, Former President of the European Parliament
Mykola Riabchuk, honorary president of Ukrainian PEN Center
Serhii Plokhii, Ukrainian and American historian
Myroslav Marynovych, Co-founder and former member of the Ukrainian Helsinki Group (Human Rights Monitor), philosopher, religious scholar
Andriy Pavlyshyn, historian, translator, member of the Ukrainian PEN
Oleh Sentsov, Film director
Oksana Forostyna, Ukrainian journalist, writer, translator and publisher
Dacian CIOLOS, Former Prime Minister of Romanian Government
Yevhen Hlibovytsky, Director of the Frontier Institute
Yaroslav Hrytsak, Professor of Ukrainian Catholic University
Alyona Getmanchuk, Director of the New Europe Center
Sergiy Solodkyy, First Deputy Director of the New Europe Center
Ihor Poshyvailo, General Director of the National Memorial to the Heavenly Hundred Heroes and Revolution of Dignity Museum (Maidan Museum)
Ola Hnatiuk, Professor at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy (NaUKMA), Professor Emerita at the University of Warsaw
Andreas Umland, German political scientist
Alexander Motyl, American historian, political scientist, writer
Konstantin Sigov, Director of the Spirit & Letter Publishing House
Prof. Olexiy Haran, Research Director at the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation
Lyuba Shipovich, Director of the Dignitas Fund
Maria Berlinska, Head of the Victory Drones Project
Olena Halushka, Co-founder of the International Center for Ukrainian Victory
Nataliya Gumenyuk, CEO of the Public Interest Journalism Lab
Sergej Sumlenny, Managing Director of the European Resilience Initiative Center
Edwin Bendyk, Chairman of the Board at Stefan Batory Foundation
Igor Shchupak, Director of "Tkuma" Ukrainian institute for Holocaust Studies
Zenon Kowal, diplomat, former head of mission of the French-speaking governments of Belgium
Geert Cami, Co-Founder and Secretary-General of Friends of Europe
Oleksandra Suprun, Programme Manager of Friends of Europe
Paul Révay, a member of the Board of Trustees of Friends of Europe
Stefan Fule, a member of the Board of Trustees of Friends of Europe
Igor Chocholak, President of the Association of Ukrainians in Belgium
Anne-Solène Rolland, Scientific Director of French Museum
Jasminko Halilovic, Founder & Director-General of the War Childhood Museum
Plamen Pantev, Founder and Director of the Institute for Security and International Studies, Sofia
Juraj Majcin, Policy Analyst for Defence & Security of the European Policy Centre
Linas Linkevičius, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence of Lithuania
Hlib Vyshlinsky, Executive Director at Centre for Economic Strategy
Marietje Schaake, Former Member of the European Parliament from the Netherlands
Olga Bielkova, Former Member of the Ukrainian Parliament
Andris Piebalgs, Latvian politician and diplomat
Dariia Mykhailyshyna, Ukrainian economist
Ricardo Baptista Leite, Founder & President of UNITED Parliamentarians Network for Global Health
Lindsey N. Clarke, Founder & Director of Women's WorldWide Web (W4)
Ari-Pekka Liukkonen, Olympian swimmer, Finland
Dorica Dan, President of the Romanian National Alliance for Rare Diseases (RONARD)
Victoria Vdovychenko, Program Director for Security Studies at the Center for Defence Strategies
Kulesha Tatiana, Board of Directors of EURORDIS and Chairman of the Board of the NGO "Rare Diseases of Ukraine"
Olena Shershun, Associate Partner at CIVITTA Ukraine
Dmytro Baranov, Director of Justice For Ukraine Foundation
Katarzyna Anna Nawrot, Professor of Poznan University of Economics and Business
Klen Jäärats, Estonia
Alex Tempel, Policy Advisor of GIZ
Kerstin Duhme, expert in strategic communications, Brussels
Georges Dallemagne, Belgian politician and doctor
Nazar Bobitski, a former Ukrainian diplomat
Michael Wilbur, Chief Operating Officer of EURORDIS-Rare Diseases Europe
Dora Chomiak, CEO of Razom for Ukraine
Lilia Pustovit, Owner & Art Director of Poustovit ltd Fashion house
Olena Tsybulska, Musician at DakhaBrakha band
Olga Dukhnich, Ukrainian journalist
Cengiz Aktar, Turkish political scientist, journalist, writer
Zoriana Rybchynska, Head of the Culrural Studies Department of the Ukrainian Catholic University
Yurij Holovatch, Professor at the Institute for Condensed Matter Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Martin Schulze Wessel, German historian
Kai Struve, German historian
Bohdan Novosyadlyj, Ukrainian astrophysicist
Jurij Kozicki, Polish mathematician
Olena Dzhedzhora, Ukrainian historian
Krzysztof Czyżewski, President of the Borderland Foundation
Tomasz Kamusella, Polish historian and publicist
Viktoriia Lavrynenko, Ukrainian podcast producer
Olivier Dupuis, Former Member of the European Parliament
Petro Dolhanov, Ukrainian historian
Ineta Dabašinskienė, Lithuanian scientist in the field of linguistics
Andrea Graziosi, Italian historian
Wolfgang Mueller, contemporary history and Russian studies researcher
Małgorzata Gorczyńska, Polish scientist in the field of linguistics
Michael Moser, Austrian philologist, Slavologist
Guido Hausmann, German historian (East and Southeast European Studies)
Oleksandr Kruglov, Ukrainian historian
Mariya Donska, a scientist in the field of Slavic studies
Ruslan Kavatsiuk, President of DreamKyiv NGO
Oksana Mikheieva, Professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University
Alti Rodal, Co-Director of the Ukrainian Jewish Encounter
Rev. Iouri Koslovskii, Director of the Collegium of Ukrainian Catholic University
Elizabeth Hull, an expert in American government, Constitutional law and civil liberties, Rights of prisoners
Oksana Bashuk, activist
Andreas Kappeler, Austrian historian
Jurij Dobczansky, Librarian at Library of Congress
Halyna Hryn, President of the Shevchenko Scientific Society in the US
Oleh Wolowyna, full member of the Shevchenko Scientific Society
Orest Deychakiwsky, Co-chair of the Transatlantic Task Force for Ukraine
Rory Finnin, Professor of Ukrainian Studies at the University of Cambridge
Oksana Piaseckyj, National Culture Chair of Ukrainian Women's League of America
Halyna Traversa, Social Welfare Chair of Ukrainian Women's League of America
Inia Tunstall, member of Ukrainian Women's League of America
Peter J Piaseckyj, Memeber of the Ukrainian American Veterans
Nicholas Adam Turinski, retired from Canadian Government Public Service
Roman D. Hryciw, Ph.D. Civil Engineering, US
Gennadi Poberezny, Professor at Ukrainian Free University
Myroslav Shkandrij, Canadian literary and art critic
Professor Lubomyr Luciuk, Canadian historian
Martina Winkler, German historian
Prof. Dr. Tomas Halik, Czech Catholic priest, philosopher, and theologian
Andrew Ripecky, Former president Former president of Ukrainian Medical Association of North America
Dr. Liudmyla Pidkuimukha, Ukrainian linguist
Ingrida Unikaitė-Jakuntavičienė, Lithuanian political scientist
Michael Naydan, American professor of Slavic Languages and Literatures
Mykhailo Honchar, Associate professor of Pedagogy and Education Management Department of Kherson Academy of Continuing Education
Oleh Tretiak, Emeritus Professor at Drexel University, US
NAFO Bremen
Askold Melnyczuk, Editor, Publisher of Arrowsmith Press
Nina Tsybulko, volunteer at Non-profit organization Misto Syly
Alexander B. Kuzma, Chief Development Officer at Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation
Martin J. Kümmel, German linguist
Alexander Ebner, German sociologist
Bohdan Klid, Ukrainian and Canadian historian
Paul Micevych, neuroscientist, US
Markus Fulmek, Professor at Universität Wien
David R. Marples, Canadian historian
Alexandra Stefanyshyn, Active member of Republican Party
Barbara Dash, librarian at US government agency
Petro Hewka, President of the Philadelphia Chapter of Ukrainian Engineers' Society of America
Jars Balan, Research Associate at University of Alberta
Yuliya Ilchuk, Professor, Director of Slavic Studies Program at Stanford University
Taras Koznarsky, Canadian literary critic and historian
Bohdan Vitvitsky, American lawyer
Victoria Karpiak, Executive Member of Ottawa-Gatineau branch of the Ukrainian National Federation
Anni Beck, Mitglied at Nafo HB
Vladyslav Yatsenko, Chief editor of "Історичний вебінар\Historical webinar" Youtube channel
John-Paul Himka, Canadian historian
Maksym Vakulenko, linguist scientist
Wioleta Grzesiak, Project manager at UA Future
Dr Ihor Cehelsky MD, lifetime member of UIA
Tilman Eichstädt, COO at Hellofresh, Germany
Taras Banakh, Professor of Mathematics at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv
Tatiana Rad, Member of Ukrainian Women's League of America
Katja Kolcio, Associate Professor and Chair at Wesleyan University
Bruno Heidlberger, Assistant Professor at Freie Universität Berlin
Walter Clemens, Emeritus professor at Boston University
Irene Zabytko, writer
Elżbieta Kwiecińska, Assistant Professor at the Polish Academy of Sciences
Marta Farion, Vice-President of the Ukrainian World Congress
Oleh S. Ilnytzkyj, Professor Emeritus at the University of Alberta
Olga Bertelsen, historian, researcher of Global Security and Intelligence
Yurij Wowczuk, Director of the Vovk Foundation Inc., Organization for the Defense of Four Freedoms of Ukraine (ODFFU)
Joshua D. Zimmerman, Professor of History, Chair in Holocaust Studies at Yeshiva University
Francis Flaherty, writer, US
Olena Zotova, Professor at Penn State University
Tomasz Stryjek, Polish historian
Yaryna Fedus, Doctor
Nadiyka Gerbish, Ukrainian writer, journalist, translator
Piotr Osęka, Polish historian
Marianna Yeleiko, Director of the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation 'Bohdan Hawrylyshyn Family Foundation'
Tetiana Brynzak, HR at Dragon Capital
Mykola Hryckowian, President of Organization for the Defense of the Four Freedoms for Ukraine
Ulana Holovatch, Associate Professor of the Ukrainian Catholic University
Daniel Katscher, Doctoral Student at the University of Vienna
Joanna Konieczna-Sałamatin, Professor at the University of Warsaw
Prof. Dr. Joachim von Puttkamer, German historian
Holly Case, American historian
Bohdan O. Gerulak, member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA)
Trojanowski Bogdan, Director of the Svichado Publishers
Khrystyna Cholach, licensing rights manager at Svichado Publishers Ltd.
Valeriia Kolinchasik, CEO Assistant at LEVIT Publishing House
Sergiy Yakovenko, Associate Professor of West Virginia University
Nicholas Rudnytzky, Dean of Academic Services at Manor College
Liudmyla Voronchenko, Director of Tulip Publishing House
Pavlo Bandriwsky, Chicago Branch President of the Organization for the Defense of Four Freedoms For Ukraine
Domas Boguševičius, Lithuanian historian
Roman Andryxzyk, member of the Ukrainian Federation of America
Vera M. Andryczyk, Former President of the Ukrainian Federation of America
Eiji Furukawa, Visiting Professor at the Akita International University
Dariusz Stola, Polish historian
Ariel Rose, editor at "Both Sides of the Border Face East"
Dr. Dmytro Berdnik, Head of Markets' Development Fund
Harald Binder, Founder of the Center for Urban History
Dr. Natalia Pylypiuk, Professor Emerita at the University of Alberta
Vera Yuzyk, member of the Ukrainian National Federation of Ottawa
Maria Flynn, Public Relations of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America
Jerome P Flynn, Professor at Rutgers University
Lada Roslycky LLM PhD, Founder at Black Trident LLC
Yurii Herasin, Student of the Technische Universität Ilmenau
Grzegorz Skrukwa, Polish historian
Fjoralba Caka, Lecturer of the Faculty of Law University of Tirana
Joséphine Goube, CEO of Sistech
Tijana Tamburic, Co-Founder of Female Narratives
Łukasz Dziekoński, CEO of Montis Capital
Maria Vircikova, Co-Founder and CEO of MATSUKO
Kamilla Sultanova, Founder of ConnectUz
Paul Ames, writer
Philippe Maze-Sencier, President of Teneo France
Ringailė Trakymaitė, Lithuanian linguist
Paweł Radziszewski, Chief Engineer of Nevomo, Poland