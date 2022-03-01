Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukraine terminates the "water" agreement with Belarus, expels Russian ships

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 21:39

TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 21:24

In the evening the Cabinet of Ministers will terminate the "water" agreement on the joint use of waterways by Ukraine and Belarus and will ban Russian vessels from Ukrainian ports.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The Ministry of Infrastructure is drafting a document to ban Russian ships or ships, whose owners or beneficiaries are Russians or anyone on the sanction list, from entering Ukrainian ports or Ukrainian territorial waters.

In addition, ships under the Ukrainian flag will be also banned from entering the ports of the Russian Federation.

The decision is expected in the evening of 1 March. The second decision might terminate the inner waters agreement with Belarus.

The government will also address the International Maritime Organisation with a request to enact such sanctions internationally.

Ukraine demands to block maritime connection with the Russian Federation and stop maintenance of Russian ships in all ports.

Relevant: The Minister of transportation of the United Kingdom addressed all ports with a request to not to give access to any Russian vessels. On Tuesday, the law was adopted by the British government.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

