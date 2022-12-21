All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings back three children taken by Russians to camp in Gelendzhik

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 10:50

OLENA BARSUKOVA  – UP.Zhyttia journalist 

Three more children who were separated from their parents by the Russians during the temporary occupation of Kharkiv Oblast were returned to Ukraine.

Under the pretext of "improving their health", the Russians took the kids to the Medvezhonok (Bear) children's camp in the city of Gelendzhik in August 2022.

The return of children home was reported by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

"As an Ombudsman, I contributed to the provision of monetary support to the family with the help of the charity foundation ‘Caritas of Ukraine’, as well as helped obtain foreign passports for parents to return their children to Ukraine," wrote the Ombudsman.

Currently, the road to the Russian Federation passes through third countries, so the parents of the children had to go through a huge and dangerous path, which is almost impossible to overcome without support, the commissioner adds.

 
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets

The Ombudsman said that he was glad that it was possible to restore the right to family unity, freedom of movement and free choice of the child's place of residence.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"I would like to note that logistically, the return of children took place with the help of the charity foundation Centre for mutual assistance ‘Let's save Ukraine’.

Now 13,613 children have been deported, each one of whom we have to bring back!" Lubinets added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News