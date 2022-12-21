Ukraine brings back three children taken by Russians to camp in Gelendzhik

OLENA BARSUKOVA – UP.Zhyttia journalist

Three more children who were separated from their parents by the Russians during the temporary occupation of Kharkiv Oblast were returned to Ukraine.

Under the pretext of "improving their health", the Russians took the kids to the Medvezhonok (Bear) children's camp in the city of Gelendzhik in August 2022.

The return of children home was reported by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

"As an Ombudsman, I contributed to the provision of monetary support to the family with the help of the charity foundation ‘Caritas of Ukraine’, as well as helped obtain foreign passports for parents to return their children to Ukraine," wrote the Ombudsman.

Currently, the road to the Russian Federation passes through third countries, so the parents of the children had to go through a huge and dangerous path, which is almost impossible to overcome without support, the commissioner adds.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets

The Ombudsman said that he was glad that it was possible to restore the right to family unity, freedom of movement and free choice of the child's place of residence.

"I would like to note that logistically, the return of children took place with the help of the charity foundation Centre for mutual assistance ‘Let's save Ukraine’.

Now 13,613 children have been deported, each one of whom we have to bring back!" Lubinets added.

