Russians kidnap nuclear engineers of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who refuse to cooperate

The National Resistance Center reports new cases of kidnappings among the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers who do not agree to sign contracts with a fake company from Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear regulator.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Many workers refused to work at the station after the occupation, and currently there is a shortage of workers at the station because there are not so many nuclear workers on the labour market. Therefore, the enemy wants to "convince" Ukrainian power engineers to work for the Russians. The relatives of the kidnapped workers will not be told where they are being held," the message states.

The Center reiterated that the occupiers had previously blocked access to the station for nearly 1,500 Ukrainian workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Currently, the Russians can neither start up nor operate the power units of the station.

"It is also worth noting that the occupiers continue the blockade of Enerhodar. The Russians keep residents in the city in order to use them as human shields. It is impossible to leave the city, the Russians do not let anyone out.

According to the local authorities, about 10-15,000 residents of the 53,000 who lived [there] before the occupation were blocked in the city," the Center of National Resistance emphasises.

