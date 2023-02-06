All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kidnap nuclear engineers of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who refuse to cooperate

Monday, 6 February 2023, 14:39

The National Resistance Center reports new  cases of kidnappings among the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers who do not agree to sign contracts with a fake company from Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear regulator.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Many workers refused to work at the station after the occupation, and currently there is a shortage of workers at the station because there are not so many nuclear workers on the labour market. Therefore, the enemy wants to "convince" Ukrainian power engineers to work for the Russians. The relatives of the kidnapped workers will not be told where they are being held," the message states.

The Center reiterated that the occupiers had previously blocked access to the station for nearly 1,500 Ukrainian workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Currently, the Russians can neither start up nor operate the power units of the station.

"It is also worth noting that the occupiers continue the blockade of Enerhodar. The Russians keep residents in the city in order to use them as human shields. It is impossible to leave the city, the Russians do not let anyone out.

According to the local authorities, about 10-15,000 residents of the 53,000 who lived [there] before the occupation were blocked in the city," the Center of National Resistance emphasises.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

Occupiers lose flash drive and expose FSB handlers in Balakliia

Berlin agrees to supply 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Foreign assets found at plant's designer that produces rocket engines in Russia

Ukraine's Secretary of National Security hints that Ukraine can strike Russian territory

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:46
US plans to sell $10 billion worth of weapons to Poland
23:37
Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre
22:34
Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations
22:10
German Defence Minister says world would be better without Putin in it
21:38
Zelenskyy favours having more people with military experience in government
21:11
Germany promises first Leopard 2 tanks will reach Ukraine in end of March
21:09
Netherlands and Denmark will help Ukraine get about hundred Leopard 1 tanks from Germany
21:07
Group of Ukrainian soldiers goes abroad to train with Leopard 2 tanks
21:05
After meeting with his German colleague, Ukraine's Minister of Defence explains how Ukraine will receive Leopard 1
20:44
Occupiers lose flash drive and expose FSB handlers in Balakliia
All News