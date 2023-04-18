Grain initiative: vessel inspections on halt for second day in a row due to Russia's actions

Grain supply through the grain corridor remains suspended for a second day in a row due to Russia breaking the conditions of the initiative.

Source: Bloomberg news agency with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Development of Hromadas, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Quote: "Russia still refuses to follow a plan of Ukrainian ports and imposes on Ukrainian ports its own plan, which is unacceptable."

Earlier last week, the inspections were suspended for a day because the Russians unilaterally stopped registering the vessels submitted by the Ukrainian ports for the formation of the inspection plan.

"Instead, the Russians are forming their own inspection plan, choosing the vessels from the queue at their sole discretion, which totally contradicts the conditions of the Grain Initiative and is unacceptable for Ukraine," stated the Ministry the day before.

Herewith, Russia claims that it can leave the initiative if the issue concerning its own grain and fertilisers is not solved by the middle of May.

Background:

On 17 April, the Russian side blocked vessel inspection in the territorial waters of Türkiye for the second time.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, will visit Türkiye on Tuesday, 18 April, following the invitation of Hulusi Akar, Minister of Defence of Türkiye, in order to discuss the Black Sea grain initiative.

