All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Grain initiative: vessel inspections on halt for second day in a row due to Russia's actions

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 15:19

Grain supply through the grain corridor remains suspended for a second day in a row due to Russia breaking the conditions of the initiative.

Source: Bloomberg news agency with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Development of Hromadas, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Quote: "Russia still refuses to follow a plan of Ukrainian ports and imposes on Ukrainian ports its own plan, which is unacceptable."

Earlier last week, the inspections were suspended for a day because the Russians unilaterally stopped registering the vessels submitted by the Ukrainian ports for the formation of the inspection plan.

"Instead, the Russians are forming their own inspection plan, choosing the vessels from the queue at their sole discretion, which totally contradicts the conditions of the Grain Initiative and is unacceptable for Ukraine," stated the Ministry the day before.

Herewith, Russia claims that it can leave the initiative if the issue concerning its own grain and fertilisers is not solved by the middle of May.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • On 17 April, the Russian side blocked vessel inspection in the territorial waters of Türkiye for the second time.
  • Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, will visit Türkiye on Tuesday, 18 April, following the invitation of Hulusi Akar, Minister of Defence of Türkiye, in order to discuss the Black Sea grain initiative.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: