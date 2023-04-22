Defence forces shot down an enemy helicopter
Saturday, 22 April 2023, 20:34
On Saturday, the Defense Forces shot down an enemy Mi-24 helicopter and four drones.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "Today, our soldiers shot down one enemy Mi-24 helicopter and four unmanned aerial vehicles."
Details: The General Staff specified that among the downed drones were two reconnaissance drones ("Orlan-10" and "Zala"), as well as two kamikaze drones of the Lancet type.
