Defence forces shot down an enemy helicopter

PHOTO OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

On Saturday, the Defense Forces shot down an enemy Mi-24 helicopter and four drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Today, our soldiers shot down one enemy Mi-24 helicopter and four unmanned aerial vehicles."

Details: The General Staff specified that among the downed drones were two reconnaissance drones ("Orlan-10" and "Zala"), as well as two kamikaze drones of the Lancet type.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!