Ukraine's Foreign Minister explains why Ukraine and the world need true peace, not appeasing the aggressor

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that voices from across the world urging negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ignore the fact that Russia has failed to demonstrate it is prepared for true peace.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba in a column for Die Welt, a German publication

Details: Kuleba stressed that Russia is continuing to carry out brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages so as to kill more people and capture more Ukrainian territory. This, he wrote, does not indicate a desire for negotiations, for putting an end to aggression, and restoring peace in Ukraine.

"There is no country in the whole world that wants peace more than Ukraine. But we also know that true peace must be just and sustainable," Kuleba wrote.

He explained that the Ukrainian side was studying the peace proposals that have been put forward and welcomes every initiative that respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the UN Charter, and resolutions approved by the UN General Assembly.

"Neither Ukraine nor the rest of the world will see true peace unless Russia bears full responsibility for all its crimes, including the crime of aggression against Ukraine and all of the consequent war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide," Kuleba insisted.

He said that the future of European and Atlantic security was being decided on the battlefields in Ukraine.

"If we make a mistake now and decide to reward Putin for his aggression, whatever form this takes, instead of defeating him to teach a lesson to all other potential aggressors, then the future of Ukraine, Europe and the whole world will be jeopardised," Kuleba believes.

"True peace is restoring the internationally recognised borders of Ukraine. True peace is a safe homeland for the Crimean Tatar people in Ukrainian Crimea. True peace is grain carriers, not war ships, in the Black Sea. True peace is the world united by the rule of international law. This is what we fight for – not just for a victory in this war, but for true, sustainable peace," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister explained.

Background: The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Guido Crosetto, said that Ukraine and Russia have to negotiate, with China as a mediator.

