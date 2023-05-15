All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two Russian oligarchs close to Putin are in process of obtaining Portuguese citizenship

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 15 May 2023, 10:15

Portugal is considering granting citizenship to two Russian oligarchs linked to Putin, Alexander Smuzikov and Alexander Kaplan; this process began in 2020.

Source: Observador, the Portuguese news outlet

Details: Both businessmen hold Comunidade Israelita do Porto (CIP) certificates and are awaiting citizenship under Sephardic Jews law.

The oligarchs close to Putin made their fortunes from oil. Smuzikov, who is ranked 143rd in Forbes' ranking of Russia's wealthiest people, became rich primarily through the sale of TNK-BP, which became one of the ten largest private oil companies in the world.

Advertisement:

Later, the company was bought by the Russian state-owned oil corporation Rosneft for €813 million. The oligarch is still one of the largest collectors of Russian art, with an estimated fortune of €547 million, and he is mentioned in the Pandora Papers.

Kaplan served as Vice President for Refining and Trading at TNK-BP. He is under Ukrainian sanctions for supporting Putin and providing financial assistance to the Russian president, as he is one of the principal shareholders of the Stavropol-based Prombudbank.

Smuzikov and Kaplan are founders and partners of the Moscow-based company Sanora-Rus, which supposedly provides accounting services.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Sephardic Law granted Portuguese citizenship to the descendants of the ancient Sephardic Jewish community, who were expelled from the Iberian Peninsula at the end of the 11th century. The law expired at the end of 2022.

According to the Portuguese newspaper Público, Smuzikov and Kaplan have already received a positive opinion from the judicial police.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: