Occupiers report loud explosions in Donetsk city centre

Russian propaganda media and social media have reported that more than five explosions rang out in the centre of the occupied city of Donetsk on the night of 18-19 May.

Sources: TASS, Kremlin-aligned news outlet; "Typichnyi Donetsk" [Typical Donetsk], Telegram channel of the occupiers

Details: Explosions have been heard in the centre of Donetsk, with more than five explosions recorded, Russian media outlet writes.

Russian occupiers are claiming that the attack on the city was carried out using a multiple-launch rocket system.

