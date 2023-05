On the evening of 19 May, the Ukrainian military personnel destroyed two drones of Russian invaders south of the city of Dnipro.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "As of 21:40, a unit of the Air Command Skhid destroyed two enemy UAVs at once south of the city of Dnipro."

