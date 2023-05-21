Four Shaheds downed over Ukraine at night
Sunday, 21 May 2023, 10:37
Ukraine's Air Force reported the downing of four Russian Shahed UAVs on the night of 20-21 May.
Source: Air Force
Details: On the evening of 20 May, four Russian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed in the area of responsibility of Air Command Skhid (East).
The military authority specifies that the drones were shot down between 21:00 and 00:00.
