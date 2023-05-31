All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and Russia do not approve IAEA protection plan for ZNPP

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 16:28

Russia has not agreed to abide by the five principles laid out on Tuesday by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, to protect the Russian-occupied ZNPP. Ukraine, in turn, suggested adding two more points.

Source: Reuters

Grossi has been trying to work out an agreement to reduce the risk of a nuclear accident from military action for months.

Advertisement:

The IAEA's five principles included a ban on attacks on or from nuclear power plants, as well as a ban on deploying heavy weapons such as multiple launcher rocket systems, artillery systems and munitions, as well as tanks or military personnel on the plant's premises.

The head of the IAEA also called for keeping the power plant accessible and secure, and for all of its major systems to be protected from any attacks or acts of sabotage.

Grossi called the situation in Zaporizhzhia "extremely fragile and dangerous" and added that military activity continues in the region and it may step up significantly soon enough.

While Russia has said it would do everything it could to protect the power plant it has occupied for more than a year, it has not made a clear commitment to comply with Grossi's five principles.

"Mr. Grossi's proposals to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are consistent with the measures we have been implementing for a long time," said Vasily Nebenzya, the Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations. 

Ukraine's ambassador to the UN Serhii Kyslytsia stated that the demand for complete demilitarisation and liberation of the station should be added to these principles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: