Moldova wants temporary restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine

Friday, 5 May 2023, 15:05

Moldova plans to impose temporary restrictions on imports of grains and oilseeds from Ukraine.

Source: Moldovan news agency NewsMaker, citing Vladimir Bola, Minister of Agriculture of Moldova, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bola told Janis Mažeiks, Head of the EU delegation to Moldova, about the ministry's "intention to temporarily apply the measures imposed by some EU countries on imports of grains and oilseeds from Ukraine".

The minister stated that the government intends to compensate farmers for the excise duty on diesel fuel they use and subsidise the cost of plant protection products and fertilisers.

Background:

  • On 2 May, the European Commission adopted exceptional and temporary safeguard measures on imports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine.
  • The European Commission replaced the unilateral decisions of five countries with its regulation, and now the import ban applies to four agricultural products: wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine.

European Pravda

